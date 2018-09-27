ZTE Releases the Industry's First Large-Capacity OTN Cluster Product Supporting Non-Blocking Electrical Cross

27 September 2018, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today released the industry's first large-capacity OTN cluster product supporting non-blocking electrical cross at the PT/EXPO COMM CHINA 2018.

This product is applied to large-capacity service scheduling nodes, such as metro cores and backbones, and is capable of satisfying the requirements of the future network for ultra-large bandwidth and flexible scheduling of transport devices.

Featuring flexible service scheduling among multiple subracks without adding a new board, ZTE's non-blocking electrical cross OTN cluster product is capable of effectively relieving the pressure of power supply and power consumption in the backbone equipment room.

Also, it boasts great support to the non-blocking connection among all subracks, thereby greatly reducing network planning complexity and simplifying operation and maintenance.

Ranking No. 1 in the industry, the product's cross capacity can be extended to 384T, fully satisfying the massive network service scheduling requirements of future network core nodes.

Meanwhile, this product supports SDN intelligent open architecture and VC/packet functions, echoing the future network evolution direction and enabling the unified multi-service transport.

By means of the silicon/optical integration technology, ZTE's non-blocking electrical cross OTN cluster product adopts large-performance low-power chips and optical components developed by ZTE itself, greatly reducing power consumption while saving operation and maintenance costs for customers.

As the industry's leading manufacturer of optical communication devices, ZTE continuously invests in the R&D of new technologies and products for optical transport networks. By virtue of the advantages in technologies and solutions, ZTE's OTN products have been deployed on a large scale in the world - over 400 ZTE 100G/beyond-100G networks deployed with ZTE's total fiber length reaching 400,000+ kilometers.

According to Ovum's latest report, ZTE ranks Top 2 in terms of the global OTN switching market shares, and ranks No.1 in terms of the access WDM market share.