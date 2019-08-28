Log in
ZTE : Sergio Parolari elected 3GPP RAN2 Vice Chairman

08/28/2019

29 August 2019, Prague, Czech Republic - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that Mr. Sergio Parolari has been elected Vice Chairman of 3GPP RAN2. This is another breakthrough of ZTE's leadership in 3GPP since Ms. Gao Yin was elected Vice Chairwoman of 3GPP RAN3 in August 2017.
As a key contributor in 3GPP for 17 years, Sergio Parolari has been a regular RAN2 delegate since January 2010. Sergio has been active in many LTE and NR topics, including carrier aggregation, dual connectivity, machine-type communications, proximity services, NB-IoT and 5G NR. Moreover, he is the rapporteur of the 5G Stage 2 specification TS37.340 on 'Multi-connectivity'.
At 3GPP, besides holding the Vice Chairman positions in RAN2 and RAN3, ZTE is the main driver of various technical standards, such as NOMA, 2-Step RACH, CoMP, ATSSS and 5G slicing enhancement. Meanwhile, ZTE is also holding positions of chief editor of a number of technical standards, such as multiple connectivity, NG-RAN data transmission and NR electromagnetic compatibility.
'Congratulations to Sergio Parolari! By means of the joint efforts of the industry, we hope that 3GPP will continue to develop high-quality global standards for 5G NR and future mobile communications.' said Wang Xinhui, ZTE Vice President and Director of Wireless Standardization and Industrial Relationship. 'ZTE is honored to work with the rest of 3GPP community to contribute to the success of the wireless industry.'
With membership in over 70 international standardization organizations, such as ITU, 3GPP, ETSI, IEEE, NGMN, and CCSA, ZTE has more than 40 experts taking key positions, such as president and rapporteur, in international standardization organizations.
As a major participant and contributor in 3GPP and other international standard organizations, ZTE has submitted more than 45,000 papers to standard organizations as well as over 7,000 5G NR/NexGenCore international standard proposals to 3GPP. By June 15, 2019, ZTE had declared 1,424 families of 5G Standard-Essential Patents (SEP) and patent applications to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 03:30:08 UTC
