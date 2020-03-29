ZTE : Swings to a Profit in 2019

By Ben Otto



ZTE Corp. swung to a profit in 2019 on revenue growth from carriers' networks as well as both domestic and international operations.

The Chinese telecom-equipment maker's net profit for the year rose to 5.15 billion Chinese yuan ($725.7 million), it said in a disclosure late Friday. ZTE had posted a loss of CNY6.98 billion in 2018 due to U.S. fines.

Operating revenue for the year rose 6.1% to CNY90.74 billion, the company said.

The group said its gross profit margin for 2019 was 37.2%, improving by 4.3 percentage points from 2018, and noted growth in operating revenue from carriers' networks.

For the fourth quarter, ZTE recorded a net profit of CNY1.02 billion on revenue of CNY26.50 billion.

