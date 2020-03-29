Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/24
42.55 CNY   +4.21%
09:19pZTE : Swings to a Profit in 2019
DJ
03/27ZTE : FY2019 Operating Revenue Hits RMB90 Billion
PU
03/24ZTE : elaborates on 6G challenges and innovations at the 2nd 6G Wireless Summit
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZTE : Swings to a Profit in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 09:19pm EDT

By Ben Otto

ZTE Corp. swung to a profit in 2019 on revenue growth from carriers' networks as well as both domestic and international operations.

The Chinese telecom-equipment maker's net profit for the year rose to 5.15 billion Chinese yuan ($725.7 million), it said in a disclosure late Friday. ZTE had posted a loss of CNY6.98 billion in 2018 due to U.S. fines.

Operating revenue for the year rose 6.1% to CNY90.74 billion, the company said.

The group said its gross profit margin for 2019 was 37.2%, improving by 4.3 percentage points from 2018, and noted growth in operating revenue from carriers' networks.

For the fourth quarter, ZTE recorded a net profit of CNY1.02 billion on revenue of CNY26.50 billion.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
09:19pZTE : Swings to a Profit in 2019
DJ
03/27ZTE : FY2019 Operating Revenue Hits RMB90 Billion
PU
03/24ZTE : elaborates on 6G challenges and innovations at the 2nd 6G Wireless Summit
AQ
03/23ZTE : partners with KDDI to unveil new 5G smartphones in Japan
AQ
03/23ZTE : unveils its first 5G video smartphone Axon 11 in China
PU
03/18ZTE : helps China Telecom deploy industry's first commercial trial of 400G OTN c..
AQ
03/17ZTE : to launch new smartphone Axon 11 5G on March 23
PU
03/16ZTE : says it has not been notified of alleged U.S. bribery investigation
RE
03/16ZTE : Hasn't Received U.S. Notices Regarding Bribery Probe
DJ
03/15ZTE : Clarification of news articles
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 97 038 M
EBIT 2020 5 600 M
Net income 2020 4 106 M
Finance 2020 10 305 M
Yield 2020 0,87%
P/E ratio 2020 48,8x
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 184 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 40,48  CNY
Last Close Price 43,39  CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION1.50%25 889
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-19.06%164 631
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-28.46%36 571
ERICSSON AB-7.31%24 602
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.18%23 040
NOKIA OYJ-12.82%16 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group