ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
ZTE : Takes the lead in China’s Third Phase 5G Technology R&D Test

10/16/2018 | 03:03am CEST

16 October 2018, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it takes the lead in China's third phase 5G Technology R&D Test.

ZTE was the industry's first to complete several SA (standalone) tests at 3.5GHz as well as all NSA (non-standalone) tests at 3.5GHz and 4.9GHz, including laboratory functional test, field test, core network test, AAU RF test and some tests for R16 and future evolution.
As a major supplier, ZTE has participated in China's 5G Technology R&D Test with 5G end-to-end products, including 5G base station, 5G core network and 5G device.

At the 5G Innovation Development Summit of China's International ICT Exhibition and Conference on September 28th, 2018, IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group introduced the current progress of China's third phase 5G Technology R&D Test.

On July 14th, ZTE restarted the third phase test. Within two months, ZTE had completed new product development, end-to-end test environment deployment, functional testing and field verification, fully demonstrating ZTE's ability to support 5G commercial deployment.

As the industry's first to complete several SA (standalone) tests, ZTE complied with the 3GPP standards and SA test specifications, and selected Option 2 of SA network, connecting 5G base station to 5G core network, so as to build an end-to-end 5G architecture and deploy 5G stations independently.

Meanwhile, ZTE fully verified the basic functions of the physical layer, link adaptation and scheduling, multi-antenna technology, CU-DU separation architecture and other 5G wireless key contents and deployment scenarios.

Furthermore, ZTE has verified the network performance of the 5G SA mode at 3.5GHz by conducting the field verification of cell throughput, user experience data rate, latency, and coverage in Huairou District of Beijing.

The results of the SA test and NSA test completed by ZTE are highly valuable for operators' 5G deployment plan at this stage, providing with 5G end-to-end commercial products and solutions, thereby enabling operators to realize 5G commercial success in the future.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 01:02:06 UTC
