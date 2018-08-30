ZTE : Telecom and Media Shares Fall; ZTE Reports $1.1 Billion Loss -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications and media companies fell. China's ZTE Corp. disclosed a loss of 7.8 billion yuan--about $1.1 billion--during the first half of the year, after a ban on purchasing American supplies forced a life-threatening shutdown of the telecommunications giant. Separately, Japan is studying restrictions on Chinese telecommunications-equipment companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE as U.S. fears of cyberspying by Beijing prod allies to follow suit. Shares in African telecommunication giant MTN Group plunged after Nigeria's central bank ordered the return of $8.1 billion that it said was improperly moved out of the country. Telecommunications company TPG Telecom will merge with rival Vodafone Hutchison Australia in an effort to challenge the country's two large operators.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com