Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ZTE : Telecom and Media Shares Fall; ZTE Reports $1.1 Billion Loss -- Telecoms Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

Shares of telecommunications and media companies fell. China's ZTE Corp. disclosed a loss of 7.8 billion yuan--about $1.1 billion--during the first half of the year, after a ban on purchasing American supplies forced a life-threatening shutdown of the telecommunications giant. Separately, Japan is studying restrictions on Chinese telecommunications-equipment companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE as U.S. fears of cyberspying by Beijing prod allies to follow suit. Shares in African telecommunication giant MTN Group plunged after Nigeria's central bank ordered the return of $8.1 billion that it said was improperly moved out of the country. Telecommunications company TPG Telecom will merge with rival Vodafone Hutchison Australia in an effort to challenge the country's two large operators.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
10:53pZTE : Telecom and Media Shares Fall; ZTE Reports $1.1 Billion Loss -- Telecoms R..
DJ
06:57pZTE : network equipment production 'back to normal'
AQ
03:14pZTE : China's ZTE sees third-quarter profit after first-half loss on U.S. suppli..
RE
03:05pZTE : China's ZTE sees third quarter profit after first-half loss on U.S. suppli..
RE
02:12pZTE : Preliminary Results Announcement for the Nine Months ended 30 September 20..
PU
01:52pZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Thirty-fifth Meeting of the Seventh Sessio..
PU
08/29ZTE : New executives at China's ZTE say production back to normal
RE
08/29ZTE : ban leaves a dent in OTN market in 2Q18
AQ
08/28ZTE : China 5G Fears Invade Australia
AQ
08/27ZTE : Marise Payne defends 5G ban on Chinese telcos Huawei and ZTE
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Trade War Escalates With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trade War Escalates With New Tariffs 
08/23Australia bans 5G equipment of Huawei, ZTE 
08/14Currency Jitters Ease (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Currency Jitters Ease 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 5 404 M
Net income 2018 5 193 M
Finance 2018 12 671 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 15,80
P/E ratio 2019 14,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 76 843 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 24,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION11 244
CISCO SYSTEMS23.97%220 800
QUALCOMM8.09%102 515
ERICSSON46.26%28 715
ARISTA NETWORKS INC28.27%22 761
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.48%20 743
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.