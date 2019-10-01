Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : Trump, Finnish president to discuss 5G options to Huawei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 12:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his Finnish counterpart on Wednesday are expected to discuss ways to improve 5G alternatives to offerings from Chinese telecoms equipment firms like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , a senior administration official said.

"Finland is home to Nokia which has quickly developed 5G technology that is at least on par with that of Huawei and ZTE and presents one of the viable alternatives to those countries that cherish privacy of their citizens' data, the integrity of their networks, the security of their critical infrastructure," the official said on Tuesday.

The senior administration official also accused Huawei and ZTE of involvement in "the modern day concentration camps of over 3 million Muslims," in a reference to China's detention of mostly Muslim Uighur minorities, in what U.S. officials have described as concentration camps.

Washington has led a worldwide campaign to convince allies to ban Huawei from their 5G networks, alleging the world's top telecommunications equipment maker could spy on users for Beijing. Huawei has denied the allegations.

Washington has also placed Huawei on a blacklist that prevents U.S. companies from selling most items to the world's no. 2 cell phone maker, citing national security concerns.

Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto are also expected to touch on what the official described as Russian aggression and Chinese ambitions in the Arctic.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia was behaving aggressively in the Arctic and China's actions there had to be watched closely as well, after arriving in northern Finland for a meeting of nations with territory in the region.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ -3.34% 4.4945 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
ZTE CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
12:50pZTE : Trump, Finnish president to discuss 5G options to Huawei
RE
09/29ZTE : and China Mobile complete the network access test of ZTE's ElasticNet UME
PU
09/26FASHION MEETS COOL 5G TECHNOLOGY : ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Very Well Presented at Vie..
AQ
09/25ZTE : showcases 5G use cases in partnership with Ooredoo Myanmar
PU
09/25How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/23ZTE : Wins the Greatest Commercial Potential for Edge Computing Concept Award
AQ
09/22ZTE : Nubia Red Magic 3s is the highest specced flagship of 2019
AQ
09/22ZTE : Wins the Greatest Commercial Potential for Edge Computing Concept Award
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 97 209 M
EBIT 2019 6 663 M
Net income 2019 5 131 M
Finance 2019 836 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 124 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,68  CNY
Last Close Price 32,01  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 396
CISCO SYSTEMS14.03%209 760
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-8.70%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.13%28 383
ERICSSON AB1.23%26 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group