ZTE : U.S. Penalty Tips ZTE to $1 Billion Loss -- Update

By Dan Strumpf

HONG KONG -- ZTE Corp., the Chinese telecommunications company whose brush with death last year thrust it to the center of the trade war between the U.S. and China, posted a net loss of more than $1 billion in 2018.

The loss of 6.98 billion yuan, or $1.04 billion, was due to a fine paid to U.S. authorities last year as penalty for breaking a settlement resolving sanctions-busting sales to Iran and North Korea.

The fine ended a three-month ban from purchasing components from American suppliers that temporarily shut down the company's operations, costing it business around the world and turning it into a bargaining chip in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Revenue fell 21% to 85.51 billion yuan last year, ZTE said. That included a hit to ZTE's consumer business, which includes its smartphones, which plunged 45% to 19.2 billion yuan, the company said.

Despite the loss for the year, the Shenzhen-based company said it was seeing a turnaround in its business. It projected a net profit of between 800 million to 1.2 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2019.

ZTE's major business continued to recover, bolstered by its development of 5G technologies, the company said.

In addition to the $1 billion penalty last year, ZTE agreed to additional compliance monitoring and replaced its board of directors and other senior leaders in exchange for the administration of President Trump lifting the three-month ban last June.

Still, the blacklisting did lasting damage to ZTE, leading to strained relationships with its carrier customers and a huge drop in shipments of smartphones -- once the fourth most popular in the U.S.

ZTE's troubles have been overshadowed lately by the woes of its much larger Chinese rival, Huawei Technologies Co. Privately held Huawei is battling criminal indictments alleging violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and intellectual property theft from T-Mobile USA Inc. Its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, is facing extradition to the U.S. on charges related to alleged sanctions violations. Huawei and Ms. Meng have denied wrongdoing.

For ZTE, last year's hit to operations left dents in its biggest business lines of smartphones and telecommunications equipment. Revenue from carriers, its largest business unit which makes up two-thirds of its total sales, fell 11% to 57 billion yuan last year from 2017, the company said.

That fall in revenue was reflected in a decline in its market share for telecom equipment, a key metric for equipment vendors like ZTE as they prepare to roll out next-generation 5G technology over the next few years. ZTE's market share in telecommunications equipment fell to 8% last year from 10% in 2017, according to Dell'Oro Group, making it the fifth-largest vendor.

Huawei remains the world's largest telecom equipment vendor with a 29% market share.

ZTE's smartphone shipments plunged 66% to 13.6 million units last year, according to data from market researcher Canalys. ZTE is looking to revive sales with its latest flagship smartphone, the Axon 10 Pro 5G, launched at the MWC Barcelona industry conference last month. The company said it expects the full-screen device to go on sale first in Europe and China later this year.

Write to Dan Strumpf at daniel.strumpf@wsj.com