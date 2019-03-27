Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : U.S. Penalty Tips ZTE to $1 Billion Loss -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

By Dan Strumpf

HONG KONG -- ZTE Corp., the Chinese telecommunications company whose brush with death last year thrust it to the center of the trade war between the U.S. and China, posted a net loss of more than $1 billion in 2018.

The loss of 6.98 billion yuan, or $1.04 billion, was due to a fine paid to U.S. authorities last year as penalty for breaking a settlement resolving sanctions-busting sales to Iran and North Korea.

The fine ended a three-month ban from purchasing components from American suppliers that temporarily shut down the company's operations, costing it business around the world and turning it into a bargaining chip in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Revenue fell 21% to 85.51 billion yuan last year, ZTE said. That included a hit to ZTE's consumer business, which includes its smartphones, which plunged 45% to 19.2 billion yuan, the company said.

Despite the loss for the year, the Shenzhen-based company said it was seeing a turnaround in its business. It projected a net profit of between 800 million to 1.2 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2019.

ZTE's major business continued to recover, bolstered by its development of 5G technologies, the company said.

In addition to the $1 billion penalty last year, ZTE agreed to additional compliance monitoring and replaced its board of directors and other senior leaders in exchange for the administration of President Trump lifting the three-month ban last June.

Still, the blacklisting did lasting damage to ZTE, leading to strained relationships with its carrier customers and a huge drop in shipments of smartphones -- once the fourth most popular in the U.S.

ZTE's troubles have been overshadowed lately by the woes of its much larger Chinese rival, Huawei Technologies Co. Privately held Huawei is battling criminal indictments alleging violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and intellectual property theft from T-Mobile USA Inc. Its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, is facing extradition to the U.S. on charges related to alleged sanctions violations. Huawei and Ms. Meng have denied wrongdoing.

For ZTE, last year's hit to operations left dents in its biggest business lines of smartphones and telecommunications equipment. Revenue from carriers, its largest business unit which makes up two-thirds of its total sales, fell 11% to 57 billion yuan last year from 2017, the company said.

That fall in revenue was reflected in a decline in its market share for telecom equipment, a key metric for equipment vendors like ZTE as they prepare to roll out next-generation 5G technology over the next few years. ZTE's market share in telecommunications equipment fell to 8% last year from 10% in 2017, according to Dell'Oro Group, making it the fifth-largest vendor.

Huawei remains the world's largest telecom equipment vendor with a 29% market share.

ZTE's smartphone shipments plunged 66% to 13.6 million units last year, according to data from market researcher Canalys. ZTE is looking to revive sales with its latest flagship smartphone, the Axon 10 Pro 5G, launched at the MWC Barcelona industry conference last month. The company said it expects the full-screen device to go on sale first in Europe and China later this year.

Write to Dan Strumpf at daniel.strumpf@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
12:40pZTE : Ramps up Investment in 5G R&D with a Forecast of RMB 0.8-1.2 Billion in Q1..
PU
12:12pZTE : U.S. Penalty Tips ZTE to $1 Billion Loss -- Update
DJ
10:07aZTE : China's ZTE Corp lost $1 billion in 2018, despite last quarter rebound
RE
08:38aChina Set to Invest $58B in 5G in Two Years, GSMA Intelligence says
AQ
03/26TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : ZTE, Huawei mull local manufacturing, Ericsson..
AQ
03/25ZTE : Huawei, ZTE consider local manufacturing in India
AQ
03/24China refuses to concede on U.S. demands to ease curbs on tech firms - FT
RE
03/23ZTE : U Mobile taps ZTE to conduct 5G trials in Malaysia
AQ
03/22ZTE : U Mobile and ZTE ink 5G MoU
AQ
03/22ZTE : Announces 2,080 PCT Patent Applications Filed in 2018
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 89 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 402 M
Net income 2018 -6 109 M
Finance 2018 7 557 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION15 999
CISCO SYSTEMS22.82%234 320
QUALCOMM1.92%70 198
NOKIA OYJ2.07%32 586
ERICSSON AB10.52%31 101
ARISTA NETWORKS47.03%23 461
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.