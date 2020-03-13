ZTE : U.S. Probes Chinese Telecom Giant ZTE for Possible Bribery

By Aruna Viswanatha and Corinne Ramey

The Justice Department is investigating ZTE Corp. for possible bribes of foreign officials, according to people familiar with the matter, which could subject the Chinese telecom giant to a fresh round of criminal penalties amid increasing tensions between the U.S. and China.

The investigation comes after the company was found to have violated a 2017 settlement under which it pleaded guilty to dodging U.S. sanctions on Iran.

In 2018 a U.S. judge ordered ZTE to undergo another two years of scrutiny by a court-appointed monitor, after the company was found to have failed to take corrective steps outlined in the 2017 deal.

The corruption investigation involves potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars businesses from paying bribes to foreign government officials. The U.S. usually doesn't have jurisdiction to enforce the FCPA against foreign companies lacking securities that trade in the U.S., but can investigate such cases if actions took place within its borders, or if money used in the alleged scheme was wired through the nation's financial system.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment. A ZTE representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The company has previously said it is committed to meeting its legal and compliance obligations.

In 2017 ZTE agreed to $892 million in fines and pleaded guilty to violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and obstructing justice, ending a five-year probe that had raised trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The penalties, among the largest ever in a sanctions case, were imposed on China's largest publicly traded telecom manufacturer for its orchestration of a six-year-long conspiracy to acquire U.S. technology, send it to Iran and mask its involvement through a network of front companies, officials said at the time.

If a company is found to have committed additional crimes after pleading guilty to other infractions, it could be subject to harsh penalties.

