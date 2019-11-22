Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : U.S. agency votes 5-0 to bar China's Huawei, ZTE from government subsidy programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:49pm EST
The ZTE logo and a sign for 5G are seen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 5-0 Friday to designate China's Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, barring their U.S. rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment or .

The U.S. telecommunications regulator also voted to propose requiring those carriers to remove and replace equipment from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp from existing networks. The move could eliminate a key source of funding for Huawei's biggest U.S. business - telecoms equipment.

This is the latest in a series of actions by the U.S. government aimed at barring American companies from purchasing Huawei and ZTE equipment. Huawei and ZTE will have 30 days to contest the designation and a final order compelling removal of equipment is not expected until next year at the earliest.

Huawei called the order "unlawful" and asked the FCC "to rethink its profoundly mistaken order." It argued the FCC's decision was based "on nothing more than irrational speculation and innuendo."

In May, Trump signed a long-awaited executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The Trump administration also added Huawei to its trade blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, a Democrat, said it could cost as much as $2 billion to replace the equipment in U.S. rural networks.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai first proposed in March 2018 to bar companies that posed a national security risk from receiving funds from the FCC's Universal Service Fund, but did not name Huawei or ZTE. The fund provides subsidies to provide service in rural or hard-to-reach areas, and to libraries and schools.

"Given the threats posed by Huawei and ZTE to America’s security and our 5G future, this FCC will not sit idly by and hope for the best," Pai said on Friday.

The FCC argued the companies' ties to the Chinese government and military apparatus, and Chinese laws requiring that such companies assist the Chinese government with intelligence activities, pose a U.S. national security risk.

Congress has been considering legislation to authorize up to $1 billion for providers to replace network equipment from the Chinese companies. The FCC could tap its fund to pay for replacing equipment if Congress does not act.

About a dozen rural U.S. telecom carriers that depend on inexpensive Huawei and ZTE switches and equipment were in discussion with Ericsson and Nokia to replace their Chinese equipment, Reuters reported in June.

On Monday, the Commerce Department issued a new 90-day temporary license to allow U.S. firms to do business with Huawei to minimize the impact on rural U.S. carriers.

The United States has been pressing nations not to grant Huawei access to 5G networks and alleged Huawei's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr this week backed the FCC proposal, saying the two Chinese firms "cannot be trusted" and calling them "a threat to our collective security."

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
12:53pZTE : FCC Deals Blow to Huawei's and ZTE, Cuts off Telecom Subsidies -- Update
DJ
12:49pZTE : U.S. agency votes 5-0 to bar China's Huawei, ZTE from government subsidy p..
RE
12:45pU.S. agency votes 5-0 to bar China's Huawei, ZTE from government subsidy prog..
RE
12:10pZTE : US regulators bar govt telecom funds for Huawei, ZTE
AQ
12:04pZTE : US FCC Designates Huawei, ZTE as National Security Risks -- Reuters
DJ
01:32aZTE : hosts 2019 Wireline User Congress & Wireline Technolog..
PU
11/21ZTE : U.S. senators urge Trump administration to halt Huawei license approvals
RE
11/21Trump wants Apple to be involved in 5G infrastructure building in U.S.
RE
11/21ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Subscription for Shaa..
PU
11/20ZTE : partners with China Mobile to provision the 5G end-to-end network slicing ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 91 525 M
EBIT 2019 6 862 M
Net income 2019 4 826 M
Finance 2019 1 717 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 25,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 121 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 33,31  CNY
Last Close Price 30,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 447
CISCO SYSTEMS4.04%190 223
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.44.95%47 456
ERICSSON AB11.11%29 757
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.48%28 281
NOKIA OYJ-38.97%19 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group