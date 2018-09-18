Log in
ZTE Corporation    000063

ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
ZTE : U.S. senators seek 'painful' punishment if China's ZTE violates deal

09/18/2018 | 09:04pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass in front of the ZTE booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced a bill on Tuesday that would reimpose sanctions on China's ZTE Corp if it does not fully comply with U.S. laws and an agreement with the Trump administration that ended stiff restrictions on the telecommunications equipment company.

President Donald Trump angered many members of Congress, including some of his fellow Republicans, in July when he decided to lift a ban on U.S. companies selling to ZTE, allowing the giant company to resume business.

Lawmakers have introduced several pieces of legislation since then that seek to clamp down on the company, China's second largest telecommunications equipment maker. Most have failed to advance in the face of administration opposition.

Senate aides said they thought this measure - focused on adherence to an agreement reached by Trump's Commerce Department - would get support from congressional leadership.

Among other things, the latest measure, introduced by three Republicans and three Democrats, would require reports from the Commerce Department every 90 days on ZTE's compliance with the agreement and sharing with congressional committees ZTE audits conducted under the agreement.

If ZTE is not in compliance, it would face stiff penalties, including paying $400 million now held in escrow.

"This bipartisan legislation would ensure that if ZTE once again violates trade restrictions or its agreement with the U.S., it will be held accountable in a significant, painful way," said Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee and a lead sponsor of the bill.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 101 B
EBIT 2018 3 437 M
Net income 2018 -4 988 M
Finance 2018 13 759 M
Yield 2018 0,37%
P/E ratio 2018 398,70
P/E ratio 2019 15,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 72 216 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION10 522
CISCO SYSTEMS23.00%215 356
QUALCOMM17.29%107 598
ERICSSON42.99%28 845
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.02%20 525
ARISTA NETWORKS INC12.52%19 834
