Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : U.S. senators urge Trump not to use Huawei as bargaining chip in trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio on Thursday urged the Trump administration not to use Huawei Technologies Co as a bargaining chip in trade talks with China that might allow expanded use of the company's equipment in the U.S. telecommunications industry.

"Allowing the use of Huawei equipment in U.S. telecommunications infrastructure is harmful to our national security,” the senators wrote. "In no way should Huawei be used as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations."

Trump reiterated on Monday in a CNBC interview that Huawei could be part of a trade deal with China, a position he has repeatedly stated, even though he has said Huawei is "dangerous."

Rubio, a Republican and Warner, a Democrat, both serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the senators said "Europeans have publicly expressed fears that the administration will soften its position on Huawei in the United States to gain leverage in trade talks, as the administration did in June 2018 when the seven-year ban on ZTE was reversed."

Last month, the Trump administration took aim at China’s Huawei, banning the firm from buying vital U.S. technology without special approval and effectively barring its equipment from U.S. telecom networks on national security grounds.

Taken together, the two moves threaten Huawei's ability to continue to sell many products because of its reliance on American suppliers and represents a significant escalation in the U.S. government's worldwide campaign against the company.

Washington believes the handsets and network equipment for telecommunications companies made by Huawei could be used by the Chinese state to spy on Americans.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations. Members of Congress said Trump's executive order last month on addressing threats to U.S. telecommunications networks was squarely aimed at Chinese companies like Huawei, which generated $93 billion in revenue last year and is seen as a national champion in China.

Huawei equipment is used in many rural U.S. telecommunications networks and the Federal Communications Commission has been debating whether it should prohibit wireless companies from using U.S. government funds to buy Huawei gear for their networks or force them to remove existing equipment.

Washington is also seeking the extradition of Huawei Chief Financial Executive Meng Wanzhou from Canada after her arrest in Vancouver last December on a U.S. warrant. China has since upped the pressure on Canada, halting Canadian canola imports and in May suspended the permits of two major pork producers.

The senators said any changes to Huawei's status "must be pursued in a risk-based way, separate from any trade negotiations, and consistent with national security considerations... Conflating national security concerns with levers in trade negotiations undermines this effort, and endangers American security."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
12:18pZTE : U.S. senators urge Trump not to use Huawei as bargaining chip in trade tal..
RE
06/12ZTE : wins Leading Contribution to Network Slicing Award at 5G World Summit
PU
06/12ZTE : sheds light upon the fully convergent Common Core at 5G World Summit
PU
06/12ZTE : Launches the First 5G Smartphone in Austria
PU
06/12EXCLUSIVE : Ethiopia plans to issue telco licences by year-end - sources
RE
06/12It's time China became self-reliant in chips
AQ
06/11ZTE : SAVE THE DATE! Nubia Red Magic 3 to debut in India on June 17
AQ
06/10ZTE : European Huawei and ZTE 5G ban would cost operators 55bn
AQ
06/09ZTE : Telecom industry to take $62bn hit if Chinese banned from 5G
AQ
06/09ZTE : Telecom industry to take $62bn hit if Chinese banned from 5G
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 98 934 M
EBIT 2019 5 785 M
Net income 2019 4 561 M
Finance 2019 1 671 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 27,44
P/E ratio 2020 20,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 31,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 040
CISCO SYSTEMS28.92%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD2.76%39 307
ERICSSON AB18.10%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-10.84%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.22%25 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About