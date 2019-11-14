ZTE : US Attorney General Calls Huawei, ZTE Security Threats in FCC Letter --Reuters

--William Barr, the U.S. Attorney General, said in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission that Chinese technology companies Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. (ZTCOY) "cannot be trusted," Reuters reported Thursday.

--Mr. Barr's letter comes before a Nov. 22 vote that will see the FCC decide whether to bar rural wireless carriers in the U.S. from using government money to buy equipment from the companies, the report said.

--Neither company immediately commented, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-huawei-tech-zte/huawei-zte-cannot-be-trusted-and-pose-security-threat-u-s-attorney-general-idUSKBN1XO2UJ

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com