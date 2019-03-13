ZTE Unveils Full Range of End-to-end FTTH Products at FTTH Conference 2019

13 March 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today unveiled end-to-end FTTH solution enabled by its full range of FTTH products, and shared its expertise with European partners at FTTH Conference 2019, held in in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. FTTH (Fiber to the Home) Conference is the most influential conference in the optical access field in Europe.

Above all, ZTE has showcased the industry's first optical access platform with a high-end router architecture, TITAN. Supporting FMC and virtualization, TITAN enables the integration of access, transport, routing and IT infrastructures.

As a 10G-to-50G cross-generational flagship platform, TITAN is also the industry's first to support 16-port 10G-PON and Combo PON cards, thereby allowing the network to deliver ultra-broadband, big video, 5G services, and massive connectivity. It supports diverse network slicing and application scenarios.

TITAN features a fully distributed architecture, which is oriented towards SDN and NFV to support edge network re-architecture and evolution, and satisfy the requirements of Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) and 5G+FTTH access.

With leading WDM-PON and low-latency architecture technologies, TITAN redefines the optical access network in the 5G era. In a scenario where Distributed Units (DUs) are centralized, TITAN can save fiber and pipe costs by more than 90%.

Furthermore, TITAN supports 300mm low-power built-in blade servers, thereby eliminating the need for additional space, integrating edge computing and NFVI. The built-in blade can work as an access CDN to locally offload video traffic and save upper-layer network resources. It can also serve as an edge NFVI, where vSTB applications can be deployed to shorten the TTM of services and optimize OPEX.

In addition to TITAN, ZTE has also launched its ODN product portfolio, which aims at helping operators rapidly build networks while enabling fast deployment, smart acceptance, smart diagnosis, fast troubleshooting and smart O&M of optical networks.

For example, ZTE's video multiplexing solution helps operators build a FTTH network that integrates multiple services, such as CATV. Moreover, ZTE eMonitor solution allows operators to flexibly conduct fiber network construction, acceptance and operation.

Finally, ZTE has introduced a full range of leading CPE products to deliver an ultimate broadband experience. Supporting upstream xPON, xDSL and xGE interfaces, ZTE's 10G/1G/100M CPEs are compatible with various connection modes, including Wi-Fi 6/5/4, POTS and IoT, and can be customized as per customer requirements.

For example, NetSphere, the industry-leading multi-AP smart networking solution, can provide seamless Wi-Fi coverage, intelligent STA roaming and band steering.

To date, a total of 330 million ZTE CPEs have been shipped and deployed in over 100 countries.

ZTE's optical access products have been widely recognized by customers and users around the world. Backed up with outstanding technical advantages and excellent innovation ability in the optical access field, ZTE ranks first in 10G-PON and second in optical access and CPE worldwide in terms of market shares.