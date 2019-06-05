Log in
ZTE : Ushers in Active Involvement with China's Granting 5G Licences For Commercial Use

06/05/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

ZTE Ushers in Active Involvement with China's Granting 5G Licences For Commercial Use

China has issued 5G licenses for commercial use on June 6, 2019.

With 5G as the core strategy of the company's development, ZTE has been continuously investing and innovating in 5G for many years.

With complete 5G end-to-end solution capabilities， ZTE is fully prepared for the commercialization in wireless, core network, transport, chipsets, mobile devices and industry applications.

ZTE has been proactively participating in the commercial deployments and construction of 5G networks in China, and will work closely with industry partners to actively promote the application of 5G services，thereby facilitating the digital transformation of vertical industries.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 01:12:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
