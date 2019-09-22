Log in
ZTE Corporation

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : Wins the Greatest Commercial Potential for Edge Computing Concept Award

09/22/2019

Shenzhen, China, 23 September 2019: ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has won The Greatest Commercial Potential for Edge Computing Concept Award at the Edge Computing Congress for its Slice Store for MEC solution, which fully demonstrates ZTE's innovation capabilities and leading position in the 5G field.
With the development of 5G technologies, mobile operators have now completed the cloud-based transformation of edge DCs and they are now willing to use edge networks to create new revenue. In addition, vertical industries and OTT providers also need to deploy service applications in edge to meet low latency requirement. The Slice Store for MEC solution helps operators expose edge infrastructure and edge network capabilities to vertical industries and OTT providers. The solution also helps vendors in various industries shield complex environments, to accelerate the deployment of applications in vertical industries and OTT networks, realizing real end-to-end (E2E) services. Therefore, it reduces OPEX and CAPEX and improves E2E user experience.
With deep analysis on key elements of MEC network operation, from product form, target group, customer value and revenue mode, the Slice Store for MEC solution has put forward a series of commercial operation solutions based on actual application scenarios, including resource lease, SLA package, service customization, capability exposure, differentiated service, and revenue sharing. It makes full use of the commodity features of the MEC network to build diversified operation models and improve connection values, benefiting operators, vendors, software solution suppliers, vertical industries and OTT providers.
To date, ZTE has deployed over 450 commercial/POC virtualized network projects around the world and has cooperated with more than 60 operators worldwide in the 5G field. As one of the leaders of network cloudification and 5G, ZTE will continue to explore 5G core technologies, promote 5G technology innovation, and cooperate extensively with partners to facilitate the digital transformation of networks.
ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.
ZTE has so far obtained 25 commercial 5G contracts in major 5G markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA (Middle East and Africa). ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 03:26:07 UTC
