ZTE : Wins the Peak Open Source Technology Innovation Award with its TECS OpenPalette

3 July 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has been conferred with the Peak Open Source Technology Innovation Award at 2019 Cloud Computing Open Source Industry Conference in recognition of the company's innovation capabilities in the field of cloud computing and its leading position in edge cloud, backed up with its TECS OpenPalette Lightweight Dual-core Edge Cloud Solution.

The lightweight dual-core edge cloud solution is re-developed based on mainstream open source technologies to provide operators with unified edge cloud management and services. Moreover, through the integration of OpenStack and Kubernetes, rich cloud native technology stacks are introduced to edge applications for iteration of edge applications and consistent edge cloud experiences.

The lightweight dual-core edge cloud solution supports multiple deployment modes to flexibly meet the deployment requirements of various resource scenarios while maximizing the sharing of the NFV infrastructure service framework. Therefore, this solution enables operators to smoothly evolve to the cloud native phase at low cost and meets the edge computing ICT integration demands of operators.

The lightweight dual-core edge cloud solution has been applied to ZTE edge computing products. In collaboration with global operators and partners, ZTE is committed to offering a more flexible, lower-cost and more on-demand edge cloud solution to operator's on-demand deployment of edge computing.

To date, ZTE has deployed more than 450 virtualized network commercial and PoC projects globally, and has cooperated with more than 60 operators around the world. For years, ZTE has continuously participated in standard organizations and open source communities, such as ETSI, 3GPP, DPDK, OpenStack, LF Networking, LF Deep Learning, and CNCF, so as to build an open and win-win industry ecosystem.