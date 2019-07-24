ZTE : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down

The forecast and sent the chipmaker's shares down 5.78% to $125.50 in extended trading. Xilinx makes programmable chips that are used in data centres to speed up tasks like artificial intelligence work, as well as chips that are used in 5G telecommunications base stations.

Company executives did not disclose how much revenue the Xilinx derives from Huawei, but said no single customer accounted for more than 10% of its revenue. But Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo Flores said Xilinx has cut its expectations for sales to Huawei by "more than half."

Chief Executive Victor Peng said that Xilinx stopped all sales to Huawei in May when U.S. restrictions took effect. Peng said that during the fiscal first-quarter ended June 29, Xilinx determined that some of its "28-nanometer or older products ... not designed into 5G applications" legally could be sold to Huawei. Xilinx resumed shipping those chips.

"We have also submitted requests to the (U.S.) Commerce Department for licenses to sell additional products to Huawei," Peng said on a conference call with investors. "I want to emphasise that we cannot predict whether additional government actions may further impact our ability to ship Huawei as the situation remains dynamic."

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of between $800 million and $850 million, below analysts' average estimate of $852.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Peng told analysts that the company continues to ship chips to other companies building out networks for 5G, the next generation of wireless data communications, including ZTE Corp, which had previously been the target of U.S. restrictions but has since had them removed.

But Flores said that the company was "not reiterating or updating our full-year guidance" for the full fiscal 2020 year. In May, the company said it expected between $3.45 billion and $3.6 billion in revenue. The company said it will give more details on its full-year forecast in October.

"We are monitoring the China trade situation and the overall economic environment," Flores said. "Although our (fiscal year 2020) revenue expectations have been somewhat moderated by trade-related concerns, we continue to believe that the second half of our fiscal year will be better than our first half."

