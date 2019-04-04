Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : and China Mobile Launch a Marine Broadband Satellite Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 03:32am EDT

Creating a New Era of Marine Communication

4 April 2019, Shenzhen, China
- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE and Zhejiang Branch of China Mobile have jointly launched 'Heweitong', a marine broadband satellite solution that seamlessly extends the mobile network to the ocean, creating a new era of marine communication. The marine broadband satellite solution 'Heweitong' can effectively solve the common problems of marine communication, such as poor coverage, slow data rate, and high cost, thereby enabling people at sea to communicate and access the Internet in a stable and timely manner. Furthermore, it only requires a mobile App on users' smartphones to make phone calls and surf the internet. During the commercial trial stage, users can experience the solution free of charge. In the commercial stage, the communication cost of this solution will be more than 90% lower than that of the traditional marine communication solution. In 2015, ZTE and Zhejiang Branch of China Mobile launched the verification, R&D, and testing of the marine broadband satellite solution, and carried out a complete marine trial. More than 50 ships and nearly 300 users in the Bohai Sea, the East China Sea and the South China Sea participated in the communication experience. It turns out that the stability, reliability and security of the system have been highly recognized by users. In addition to the marine satellite broadband system, ZTE will continue to innovate with China Mobile to provide marine users with services of higher speed, lower cost and better user experiences. By further extending application scenarios to aviation, forests, high-speed rail and desert, ZTE and China Mobile will be committed to realizing the vision of 'Effective Communication with Ubiquitous Connection' through the construction of the integrated space, sky and earth communication solution.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 07:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
03:58aZTE : MIT halts collaborations with Chinese tech firms Huawei, ZTE
RE
03:32aZTE : and China Mobile Launch a Marine Broadband Satellite Solution
PU
02:02aZTE : Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Positioning itself at the Forefront of 5..
AQ
04/03ZTE : releases 2019 Cybersecurity White Paper
AQ
04/03Semiconductor group urges more research funding to counter China
RE
04/03ZTE : Releases 2019 Cybersecurity White Paper
PU
04/02ZTE : says carefully evaluating handset comeback in India; analysts doubtful
AQ
04/02ZTE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
04/02ZTE : Smart Set-top Box and 5G QCell Base Station Win Red Dot Awards 2019
PU
04/01ZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the First Meeting of the Eighth Session of the..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 102 B
EBIT 2019 6 023 M
Net income 2019 4 623 M
Finance 2019 3 721 M
Yield 2019 0,55%
P/E ratio 2019 27,67
P/E ratio 2020 20,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 26,1  CNY
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 615
CISCO SYSTEMS28.39%242 023
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD38.74%46 988
NOKIA OYJ2.33%32 611
ERICSSON AB13.50%31 797
ARISTA NETWORKS51.13%24 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About