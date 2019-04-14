Log in
04/14/2019

ZTE and China Mobile Take the Lead in Making a HD Voice and Video Call between 5G and 4G Smartphones

15 April 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE, Guangzhou Branch of China Mobile and Ericsson have taken the lead in making a VoLTE voice and video call between 5G and 4G smartphones, marking a great step forward in the commercialization of 5G network and smartphone.
Unlike the previous tests completed via 5G smartphones and transported by trial networks, this call utilizes NSA 5G networks provided by different vendors as well as the existing 4G network.
This test adopts ZTE's 5G and 4G smartphones to make a VoLTE voice and video call while achieving the download with a stable data stream, meeting the commercial requirements in all aspects. This test makes a call between 5G and 4G smartphones, meanwhile it can provide internet access, demonstrating Guangzhou Branch of China Mobile's capability of providing 5G smartphones with voice and data services.
In the end of March 2019, Guangdong Branch of China Mobile and ZTE completed the voice and video call verification between two 5G smartphones in Zhujiang New Town of Guangzhou.
As one of the five 5G pilot cities of China Mobile, Guangzhou is leading in the networking scale and test progress nationwide. This test has verified the technical maturity of 5G mobile network and smartphone, laying a solid foundation for the following 5G large-scale commercialization.

ZTE Corporation published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 02:12:03 UTC
