Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : and China Mobile complete the network access test of ZTE's ElasticNet UME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 01:38am EDT

29 September 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and Inner Mongolia Branch of China Mobile have jointly completed the network access test of ZTE' ElasticNet UME, the company's cloudified microservice-based OMC (Operations & Maintenance Center) management and control system .

The test covers all the test items of OMC cloudified architecture, OMC basic functions, security management and northbound interfaces. ZTE has successfully passed all the test items with its ElasticNet UME.

The deployment of ZTE's ElasticNet UME on the cloud resource pool platform has enabled Inner Mongolia of China Mobile to manage and control the network elements in the local network of Hinggan League.

Based on B/S distributed microservice architecture, ZTE's ElasticNet UME supports more flexible service deployments. Meanwhile,it integrates the capabilities of management domain and control domain and features standardized maintenance, elastic scaling, load balance and high reliability. Therefore, it can provide more open, compact, automatic and intelligent O&M services while improving the service processing efficiency at low O&M costs, thereby helping customers increase revenue and cut expenditure.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.
To date, ZTE has obtained 25 commercial 5G contracts in major 5G markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA (Middle East and Africa), etc. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 05:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
01:38aZTE : and China Mobile complete the network access test of ZTE's ElasticNet UME
PU
09/26FASHION MEETS COOL 5G TECHNOLOGY : ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Very Well Presented at Vie..
AQ
09/25ZTE : showcases 5G use cases in partnership with Ooredoo Myanmar
PU
09/25How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/23ZTE : Wins the Greatest Commercial Potential for Edge Computing Concept Award
AQ
09/22ZTE : Wins the Greatest Commercial Potential for Edge Computing Concept Award
PU
09/21ZTE : data center construction team awarded by DCD
AQ
09/20Europe's China telecoms gear ban would cost industry $3.5 billion
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 97 209 M
EBIT 2019 6 663 M
Net income 2019 5 131 M
Finance 2019 836 M
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 128 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,68  CNY
Last Close Price 33,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION18 036
CISCO SYSTEMS12.72%207 340
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.30.03%41 988
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.94%28 346
NOKIA OYJ-9.99%28 231
ERICSSON AB0.08%26 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group