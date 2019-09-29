ZTE : and China Mobile complete the network access test of ZTE's ElasticNet UME

29 September 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and Inner Mongolia Branch of China Mobile have jointly completed the network access test of ZTE' ElasticNet UME, the company's cloudified microservice-based OMC (Operations & Maintenance Center) management and control system .

The test covers all the test items of OMC cloudified architecture, OMC basic functions, security management and northbound interfaces. ZTE has successfully passed all the test items with its ElasticNet UME.

The deployment of ZTE's ElasticNet UME on the cloud resource pool platform has enabled Inner Mongolia of China Mobile to manage and control the network elements in the local network of Hinggan League.

Based on B/S distributed microservice architecture, ZTE's ElasticNet UME supports more flexible service deployments. Meanwhile,it integrates the capabilities of management domain and control domain and features standardized maintenance, elastic scaling, load balance and high reliability. Therefore, it can provide more open, compact, automatic and intelligent O&M services while improving the service processing efficiency at low O&M costs, thereby helping customers increase revenue and cut expenditure.

