ZTE Corporation

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : and China Mobile empower China's first 5G sporting events with 5G Live TV solutions

08/09/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Delivering an innovative, multi-angle viewing experience for the 2nd National Youth Games

9 Aug, 2019,Shenzhen, China
-- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has announced today that ZTE and the Shanxi Branch of China Mobile broadcast the 2nd National Youth Games of China with integrated 5G Live TV solutions. With ZTE's 5G technologies widely adopted in video collection, editing, broadcasting and transmission for the live streaming of the 2nd National Youth Games, it is China's first 5G sporting event. ZTE's 5G-QCell solution covers multiple major venues, including the main stadium. This solution delivers an innovative viewing experience by providing the audience with three distinctive 5G scenarios, including multi-angle views, flexible zooming, and free viewpoint, fully meeting the audience's personalized needs for game watching. Backed up with technologies such as MEC and low latency coding, ZTE's 5G Live TV solutions reduce the live end-to-end latency to less than 1 second, so that the off-site audience can experience the games in real time. Moreover, by means of the industry-leading video production and playback technologies, the on-site spectators can enjoy a special viewing experience on the multi-angle live streaming APP. In addition, the IPTV subscribers of the Shanxi Branch of China Mobile can also access the real-time multi-angle UHD live games on the IPTV platform, watching the high-definition game from four different viewing angles, thereby providing subscribers with a customized game watching experience. Meanwhile, ZTE will provide the 5G-QCell deployment solution for the future network capacity expansion and new service functions, such as MEC and LBS(Location Based Services).By August, ZTE has shipped over 80,000 5G QCell products worldwide. In May 2019, ZTE signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Sport Bureau of Shanxi Province, Shanxi Radio and Television Station, and the Shanxi Branch of China Mobile, in a bid to create a distinctive live streaming experience for China's first 5G national sport games. The application of 5G Live TV solutions in the 2nd National Youth Games sets a great example for the future live streaming of sporting events. With the large-scale deployments of 5G networks and vigorous development of 8K/VR/AR video technologies, ZTE will continue to promote 5G Live TV commercialization in collaboration with partners, exploring the live streaming solutions, industry applications, and in-depth cooperation among industry players in the 5G scenario.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 08:00:04 UTC
