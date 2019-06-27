ZTE : and China Mobile showcase leading MU-MIMO Multi-User performance at MWC Shanghai 2019

28 June 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, in partnership with China Mobile, today has demonstrated a 5G MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) multi-user performance test based on 5G commercial base stations and smart phones at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019. The demonstration showcases both companies' leading positions in commercial performance.

The MU-MIMO makes full use of multi-antenna features to maximize the utilization of spectrum resources, creating much greater revenue for users. It is the core technology of 5G to realize ultra-wide bandwidth.

This MU-MIMO test was carried out in China Mobile's Guangzhou 5G field, employing ZTE's industry-leading 160M full-band 4/5G dual-mode commercial base station. The base station supports dynamic spectrum sharing, achieving dual-network integration at 2.6GHz, and 16 ZTE commercial mobile phone Axon10 Pro.

The test result showcased that a 5G single cell throughput is over 3.7Gbps, while a single EU downlink data rate is more than 200Mbps. The result is also a four-time increase in network system capacity than that of the SU-MIMO technology. The test footage and data were also transmitted back to China Mobile's booth at MWC Shanghai in real time from Guangzhou.

ZTE and China Mobile have been strategic partners for years, working together on 5G technical innovation and industry development. The two parties have witnessed a series of milestones in the path to 5G commercialization. China Mobile and ZTE jointly developed the world's leading 5G prototype base station, the world's leading 5G site, the world's leading 2.6GHz NR IoDT and the world's leading end-to-end system.

With great capability of providing complete 5G end-to-end solutions, ZTE looks forward to working closely with industry partners to actively promote 5G business applications and practices, thereby facilitating the digital transformation of vertical industries.

