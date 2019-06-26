Log in
ZTE : and China Unicom Sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement on 5G Live TV

06/26/2019 | 06:28am EDT

26 June 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Unicom on 5G Live TV at MWC Shanghai 2019.

As per the agreement, both parties will be committed to building a joint operation team, focusing on the development and application of 5G Live TV innovations and 5G network technologies.
5G Live TV solution boasts the core technologies of 5G and the edge computing of MEC vCDN. The large bandwidth of 5G network guarantees the shoot-and-transmit capability of multi-camera video sources while the edge computing of MEC vCDN provides the real-time processing and distribution of video content with technical support.

In addition, this solution explores innovations in services and business models. For instance, based on the smart recognition technology of MEC, player profile can be displayed in real time to meet personalized demands of spectators. Value-added services, such as VIP view, real-time social interaction, food ordering, and hotel booking, are leading an innovative business model for 5G applications.

Moving forward, ZTE will collaborate with China Unicom on the application of 5G Live TV solution by virtue of its leading technologies.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:26:05 UTC
