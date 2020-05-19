Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZTE : and China Unicom sign a strategic cooperation agreement on 6G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 09:48pm EDT

Release Date：2020-05-20 Author：ZTE Click：2

20 May 2020, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE and China Unicom have signed a strategic cooperation agreement on 6G.

As per the agreement, ZTE and China Unicom will give full play to their own innovative advantages in the 6G field. Based on China Unicom's network and service situation, both sides will jointly explore the prospect and technical trends of 6G, in a bid to achieve the strategic and coordinated development of both parties.

As long-term partners, ZTE and China Unicom will carry out cooperation on 6G technological innovation and standards while actively promoting the in-depth integration of 6G with satellite networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), the Internet of Vehicles, and the Industrial IoT.

Moreover, the two parties will conduct joint research on the potential key technologies of 6G, including three dimensional connectivity, Terahertz communication, and the integrated communication and sensing. ZTE and China Unicom will also verify the feasibility of these technologies through both the verification tests and the prototyping trials to achieve the 6G network performance targets, such as the peak data rate of 1 Tbps, the user experienced data rate of 20 Gbps, the volume traffic capacity of 100Gbps/m3.

Based on the experience and technological accumulation of large-scale commercial networks, China Unicom and ZTE will contribute more and stronger innovative technologies to promote the long-term evolution of 6G networks.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard development organizations.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 01:47:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
09:48pZTE : and China Unicom sign a strategic cooperation agreement on 6G
PU
05/18ZTE : and China Mobile announce large-scale deployment of cloud-based 5G transpo..
AQ
05/15ZTE : Japan, U.S. to set up economic security dialogue - Yomiuri
RE
05/15MEDIATEK : ZTE and MediaTek accomplish the Voice Over NR call on 700 MHz band
AQ
05/14ZTE : completes the validation of the industry's first 5G carrier aggregation on..
AQ
05/04White House makes appointments that could impact pension fund decision to inv..
RE
04/30Nokia makes small profit in face of supply disruption
RE
04/30Nokia makes small profit in face of supply disruption
RE
04/30Nokia says won share of China Unicom 5G core network order
RE
04/27ZTE : helps China Mobile launch the cloud classroom service
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 105 B
EBIT 2020 8 087 M
Net income 2020 5 616 M
Finance 2020 6 732 M
Yield 2020 0,70%
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 42,21 CNY
Last Close Price 40,43 CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION14.24%24 018
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.05%191 094
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.58%37 676
ERICSSON AB3.14%30 773
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.96%23 048
NOKIA OYJ3.19%20 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group