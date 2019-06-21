Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : and Hutchison Drei Austria provide Austria's first real, continuous 5G network in Linz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 06:05am EDT

21 June 2019, Linz, Austria - ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and the operator Hutchison Drei Austria have partnered to develop and deploy Austria's first operational 5G network, available to selected business clients in Linz. As part of 5G launch, selected business clients of Hutchison Drei Austria have received state-of-the-art ZTE E2E 5G solutions, in order to exclusively test-drive the ultra-fast internet of the future. For the showcase in Linz, ZTE and Hutchison Drei Austria have activated a total of 20 5G sites, creating the first ever continuous 5G coverage throughout an Austrian city. Previous 5G tests in Austria have been conducted using 'inhouse'-networks, consisting of one 5G site only. ZTE and Hutchison Drei Austria are also the first in Austria to implement the latest industrial 5G network standard, facilitating maximum security and connectivity. Hutchinson Drei Austria is aiming for full 5G coverage of the city and other regions throughout Austria. In order to advance the 5G network implementation, Hutchison Drei Austria's CEO Jan Trionow calls for participation: 'We would like to invite companies, institutions and municipalities throughout Austria to contact us with project ideas.'
Due to its stability, high performance and extremely low latency 5G is particularly interesting for large-scale business applications. The technology can further enable whole new fields of businesses and services from virtual reality and self-driving cars to robotic surgery. Moreover, 5G positively impacts the associated network eco-system such as cloud-services.
5G early deployments like the one in Linz are crucial to evaluate the performance of the 5G network and technology in order to guarantee that best-in-class service and utmost speed are achieved once 5G is deployed nationwide.
ZTE has earned a reputation as a pioneer in the field of 5G. The company did not only provide the infrastructure technology for Austria's first continuous 5G coverage in Linz, but has recently launched the first 5G smartphone on the domestic market with its new flagship series ZTE Axon 10 Pro. The state-of-the-art smartphone with attractive price-performance ratio is available in an LTE and 5G version - which was demonstrated during the 5G event. 'We are very proud that, together with our partner Hutchison Drei Austria, we are first to offer 5G devices as the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, ZTE 5G Indoor Router and now as well to be the first providing continuous 5G coverage in Linz - amazing how ZTE started as a challenger in Austria 2010 and now we are the pioneer in next generation mobile networks' says ZTE Austria CEO, Christian Woschitz.
Xiao Ming, President of ZTE Overseas adds: '5G is the future of wireless technology designed to meet the advancing and increasingly complex sets of performance requirements. It is about 100 times faster than 4G. It offers ultra-low latency, and will catalyze mobility, industrial networking, remote healthcare, virtual reality, and ultra-high-definition video, and enhance our customers' digital experience and help them enjoy the Internet in new and exciting ways as well.'
The launch of the 5G business was kicked-off with an exclusive media event on June 19th, 2019, hosted by Hutchison Drei Austria. Various 5G use cases, ranging from remote truck driving to real-time gaming, were demonstrated in front of members of the press, as well as Upper Austria's governor Thomas Stelzer and the mayor of Linz Klaus Lugner. During the event, press members could also stroll around the city center and test the network standard throughout the designated areas.
'Other providers are just '5G ready' or have upgraded individual transmission masts across Austria. Today we are launching the first true contiguous 5G network worthy of the name. While the others only talk about the future, in Linz it is already a reality today. The race for the 5G leadership in Austria is officially opened, 'said Jan Trionow, CEO of Drei, at the press conference.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 10:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
06:05aZTE : and Hutchison Drei Austria provide Austria's first real, continuous 5G net..
PU
06/20ZTE : video algorithm wins the 2019 DAVIS Semi-supervised Challenge championship..
PU
06/20ZTE : and Telkom Indonesia Sign Business Cooperation MoU in 5G
PU
06/20ZTE : Orange and ZTE use communications and broadcast to show 5Gs potential
AQ
06/20TENCENT : ZTE cooperates with Tencent, others to explore 5G applications
AQ
06/20ZTE : Movistar Mexico taps ZTE for OTN upgrade
AQ
06/20ZTE : and Orange on display
AQ
06/20TELEFONICA : Corporate trio unveil Europe's first 5G banking services
AQ
06/20ZTE : acquires industry's first Wi-Fi EasyMesh certification
PU
06/19TENCENT : ZTE cooperates with Tencent, others to explore 5G applications
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 98 934 M
EBIT 2019 5 785 M
Net income 2019 4 561 M
Finance 2019 1 671 M
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 29,46
P/E ratio 2020 22,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 31,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 040
CISCO SYSTEMS29.54%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD3.11%39 307
ERICSSON AB20.74%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-9.54%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.05%25 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About