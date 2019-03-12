ZTE : and Netgem Sign Strategic Partnership to Address the European Fiber Market

13 March 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has signed strategic partnership with Netgem Group to offer connected home solutions to European fiber operators.

As per the partnership agreement, ZTE will provide device portfolios and innovation roadmap, backed up with its cost-effective production capability and a long-term financing facility.

Meanwhile, Netgem will provide European TV multi-service providers with software and contents, by virtue of its 20 years of experience in connected home solutions.

With this partnership, operators, who are confronted with new opportunities and challenges in their ultra-broadband transition, will benefit from ZTE and Netgem's innovative solutions as well as combined hardware, software and services.

'We have consolidated a long-term alliance with Netgem, whose software platform and content expertise on the European market will help ZTE address the ultra-broadband market,' said Fang Hui, vice president and general manager of Fixed-network and Multimedia Products at ZTE.

Joseph Haddad, CEO of Netgem Group, said: 'we reinforce our box business by combining our expertise in content and data security with ZTE's hardware roadmap, thereby bringing a winning combination to the TV industry as the market transitions to fiber.'