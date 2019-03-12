Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : and Netgem Sign Strategic Partnership to Address the European Fiber Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

13 March 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has signed strategic partnership with Netgem Group to offer connected home solutions to European fiber operators.

As per the partnership agreement, ZTE will provide device portfolios and innovation roadmap, backed up with its cost-effective production capability and a long-term financing facility.

Meanwhile, Netgem will provide European TV multi-service providers with software and contents, by virtue of its 20 years of experience in connected home solutions.

With this partnership, operators, who are confronted with new opportunities and challenges in their ultra-broadband transition, will benefit from ZTE and Netgem's innovative solutions as well as combined hardware, software and services.

'We have consolidated a long-term alliance with Netgem, whose software platform and content expertise on the European market will help ZTE address the ultra-broadband market,' said Fang Hui, vice president and general manager of Fixed-network and Multimedia Products at ZTE.

Joseph Haddad, CEO of Netgem Group, said: 'we reinforce our box business by combining our expertise in content and data security with ZTE's hardware roadmap, thereby bringing a winning combination to the TV industry as the market transitions to fiber.'

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 00:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
08:53pZTE : and Netgem Sign Strategic Partnership to Address the European Fiber Market
PU
09:45aZTE : Italy will sign accord with China but it is not binding - PM
RE
07:16aZTE : Notice of board meeting
PU
07:16aZTE : Notice of board meeting
PU
07:01aZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on proposed participation in..
PU
04:49aZTE : Italy's MOU with China on Belt and Road project 'storm in a teacup' - Tria
RE
03/11ZTE : is working on another foldable phone
AQ
03/11VC, PE firms to spur innovation
AQ
03/08ZTE : Unveils 5G Phone, Others
AQ
03/07ZTE : Network disruptions to continue
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 89 330 M
EBIT 2018 2 402 M
Net income 2018 -6 045 M
Finance 2018 10 008 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 23,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target -24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 917
CISCO SYSTEMS19.82%228 553
QUALCOMM-4.50%65 780
NOKIA OYJ7.75%34 386
ERICSSON AB12.35%31 151
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.96%23 180
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.