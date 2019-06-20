ZTE : and Telkom Indonesia Sign Business Cooperation MoU in 5G

21 June 2019, Jakarta, Indonesia - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet today has signed a memorandum of understanding in 5G cooperation with PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), the largest digital telecommunication operator in Indonesia. This memorandum of understanding showcases ZTE and Telkom Indonesia's commitment to building 5G network and exploring new 5G fields in Indonesia.

Joddy Hernady, Senior Vice President of Media and Digital Business Department at Telkom Indonesia, and Wu Yao, Sales Director of ZTE Indonesia signed the memorandum of understanding. This ceremony was also witnessed by Li Zixue, Chairman of ZTE Corporation, Xiao Ming, Senior Vice President and President of Global Sales at ZTE Corporation, Mei Zhonghua, Senior Vice President and President of Asia Pacific & CIS at ZTE Corporation, Richard Liang, Vice President at ZTE Corporation and President Director at ZTE Indonesia, Ririek Adriansyah, President Director at Telkom Indonesia, and Faizal R. Djoemadi, Director of Digital Business at Telkom Indonesia.

It is hoped that the collaboration can provide benefits, especially for the development of digital ecosystems in Indonesia. ZTE and Telkom Indonesia have long term partnership in various fields such as fixed access, bearer transmission, core network and other technologies. By virtue of the 5G cooperation MoU, ZTE and Telkom have been well poised for the upcoming 5G era.