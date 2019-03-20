Log in
ZTE : and U Mobile Sign MOU to Conduct 5G Live Tests as Part of Wider Joint Program

0
03/20/2019 | 09:40pm EDT

ZTE and U Mobile Sign MOU to Conduct 5G Live Tests as Part of Wider Joint Program

21 March 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with U Mobile Sdn Bhd ('U Mobile'), the data centric and multiple award winning telco, to accelerate 5G in Malaysia.
The partnership will see both parties collaborating on various 5G related developments including 'Live testing', 5G showcases as well as the implementation of Massive MIMO as part of the U Mobile's journey to 5G.

'U Mobile is delighted to partner with ZTE to accelerate 5G in Malaysia. We have a long standing working relationship with ZTE and it is a logical next step for us to collaborate on initiatives related to 5G,'said Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile. 'In the near future, we will be working closely with ZTE to conduct live tests in select areas in the KL city, so Malaysians may experience the first-hand power of 5G.'

Woon Ooi Yuen, U Mobile's Chief Technology Officer, added, 'In recent months, we have been aggressively expanding our own 4G LTE networks all across West and East Malaysia. Concurrently, we are also plotting our journey towards 5G. As part of our 5G roadmap, we will be implementing Massive MIMO in certain areas in the KL City to further enhance customer experience by leveraging the wider bandwidths. We are delighted to be working with ZTE to support us in our 5G deployment goals.'

'We have consolidated a long-term strategic partnership with U Mobile and I would like to express my appreciation to U Mobile for taking our collaboration to the next level,' said Steven Ge, Managing Director of ZTE Malaysia. 'ZTE is a global network provider with 5G end-to-end solution capabilities and has maintained the industry leader position in commercial network practices in 5G technologies. This MoU will turn 5G into a reality in the near future to benefit Malaysians.'

The MOU signing ceremony between U Mobile and ZTE Malaysia took place today at U Mobile's Corporate HQ. The MOU was signed by Wong Heang Tuck, U Mobile's CEO and Steven Ge, ZTE Malaysia's Managing Director.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 01:39:02 UTC
