ZTE : controlling shareholder plans 3 percent stake sale after stock rebound

0
03/12/2019 | 11:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk next to ZTE booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp's controlling shareholder plans to reduce its stake by as much as 3 percent after the stock more than doubled in value since surviving a U.S. sanction last year, showed regulatory filings late on Tuesday.

The stock slumped as much as 7.6 percent in Shenzhen on Wednesday following the news. Its Hong Kong-listed shares dropped as much as 5.6 percent.

The Chinese firm was crippled early last year after breaking U.S. sanctions and was only able to resume business in July after paying $1.4 billion in penalties to lift a U.S. supplier ban. The stock has since risen around 150 percent in Shenzhen.

ZTE in the filings said state-owned controlling shareholder Zhongxingxin Telecom plans to sell up to 2 percent in ZTE A-shares via block trades within 90 days. Zhongxingxin has also proposed to use not more than 41.9 million ZTE A-shares, or 1 percent of the company's total share capital, to subscribe for units in the ICBCCS SHSZ 300 exchange-traded fund.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sijia Jiang

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 89 330 M
EBIT 2018 2 402 M
Net income 2018 -6 045 M
Finance 2018 10 008 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 23,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target -24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 917
CISCO SYSTEMS19.82%228 553
QUALCOMM-4.50%65 780
NOKIA OYJ7.75%34 386
ERICSSON AB12.35%31 151
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.96%23 180
