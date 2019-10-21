ZTE : enables 5G data service connection with 5G Module ZM9000

Log in
21 October, 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE has completed a 5G data connection with a 5G network and ZTE 5G Module ZM9000, empowered by the second generation Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. It verifies ZTE's great capability of implementing a 5G end-to-end connection while supporting both NSA and SA networks.
ZTE's 5G Module ZM9000 covers the 4G/5G frequency bands of the three major Chinese operators. It adopts the M.2 encapsulation technology and features plug-and-play function in standard size of 30 x 52 x 3.6 mm. This product can be quickly adapted to a variety of industrial products, including security protection cameras, 5G 8K TVs, and HD conference terminals. In addition, ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 boasts ultra-low standby power consumption and abundant interfaces.
ZTE is planning to put 5G module ZM9000 into commercial use in December 2019. It will be widely applied in the intelligent manufacturing fields, including autonomous driving, remote control, robot preventive maintenance, HD cameras, industrial gateways, and oil exploration. Those well-known application scenarios, such as UAV, HD live broadcast, 5G 8K TV and cloud storage, will also be upgraded thanks to new 5G modules.
In addition to 5G modules, the company also provides a series of diversified 5G terminal devices, including 5G Smartphone, 5G Indoor Router, 5G Outdoor Router, 5G Mobile Wi-Fi Router and 5G Ethernet Box, aiming to meet consumers' and carriers' emerging requirements for multiple 5G services and 5G application scenarios in the future.
Taking a leading position in 5G end-to-end solutions, ZTE has been actively participating in the construction of 5G ecosystem and is collaborating with leading partners to accelerate 5G terminal commercialization. To date, ZTE has been in 5G terminal cooperation with more than 20 operators worldwide.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:25:04 UTC
