Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : ensp;launches a new 1U 5G IPRAN all-interface product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 12:15am EST

24 February 2020, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has launched its new compact and intelligent 5G IPRAN access device ZXCTN 6120H-C.
The 1U-size device can be installed into a standard 300mm-depth cabinet, providing a variety of interfaces of 25GE/50GE/100GE. By means of the unidirectional switching capacity up to 320G, it supports microsecond-level ultra-low forwarding latency and '3A' ultra-high-precision time synchronization, so it is especially suitable for the scenarios where equipment room space is small and power supply is insufficient to help operators deploy 5G transport networks efficiently at low cost.
The new 5G IPRAN access layer product supports 25GE/50GE/100GE interfaces to meet the 5G full-lifecycle requirements. Its unidirectional switching capacity reaches 320Gbps, which can satisfy the large-capacity access requirements of users in the 5G era.
The device supports the FlexE technology, allowing microsecond-level data forwarding latency the L1 Slicing Channel, and offering hard slices for low-latency and high-reliability services. In addition, it supports SR. Based on ZTE's core in-house chipsets, its stack depth reaches 10 layers, which represents the industry's highest level.
It also supports ZTE's self-developed ultra-high-precision '3A' (Accurate Time Source, Advanced Time Stamp and Self-Adaptive Time Algorithm) time synchronization to support indoor high-precision location services and outdoor seamless location services. With only 1U height and 270mm depth, it has such advantages as small size, low weight and simple installation. Therefore, the device is a better choice for the operators in the scenarios with harsh construction conditions, small space and tight budget.
ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 05:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
12:15aZTE : ensp;launches a new 1U 5G IPRAN all-interface&ens..
PU
02/23ZTE : launches a new 1U 5G IPRAN all-interface product
AQ
02/19ZTE : Huawei Challenge To Law Dismissed
DJ
02/18U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business
RE
02/18ZTE : Judge dismisses case challenging U.S. ban on Huawei products
AQ
02/16CORONAVIRUS : LG pulls out of Mobile World Congress
AQ
02/14ZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Fourteenth Meeting of the Eighth Session o..
PU
02/13Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress
RE
02/10Amazon pulls out of major Barcelona telecoms conference over coronavirus
RE
02/10TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Amazon withdraws from major conference on..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 92 705 M
EBIT 2019 6 853 M
Net income 2019 4 901 M
Finance 2019 1 703 M
Yield 2019 0,79%
P/E ratio 2019 39,0x
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 197 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 37,86  CNY
Last Close Price 45,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION28 078
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.47%196 332
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.7.28%55 367
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.14.97%31 603
ERICSSON AB7.28%29 676
NOKIA OYJ15.56%23 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group