ZTE : expert appointed to lead the BBF PEAT Project Stream

10/09/2019 | 03:46am EDT

Release Date：2019-10-09 Author：ZTE Click：2

9 October 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that Mr. Gregory Mirsky, ZTE Senior Standardization Expert was appointed as co-leader of the newly formed Performance, Experience and Application Testing (PEAT) Project Stream (PS) at Access and Transport Architecture Work Area of Broadband Forum (BBF).

BBF PEAT PS focuses on broadband OAM architecture specifications and nodes requirements, the extension of broadband service guarantee to CE-IP edge, as well as the research on broadband network quality parameters. Currently, this PS is working on application layer testing, broadband quality delivery, and performance testing.

As an international telecommunications industry alliance dedicated to promoting broadband innovations, standard development, and broadband ecosystem, BBF has developed a series of standards in access, aggregation, core, and virtualization. These standards have been widely recognized and applied in the industry.

To promote the development of NFV and 5G technologies, BBF has entered into extensive cooperation with international standards organizations, such as ONAP and 3GPP, in CloudCO and 5G Wireline-Wireless Convergence (WWC). Through these partnerships, a series of broadband technical specifications of network architectures, data models and interoperability have been defined.

By actively participating in international standards organizations, such as IETF, ITU-T, ONF, and BBF, ZTE has greatly promoted its influence in the standardization field. In particular, technology experts from ZTE strive to get elected to leading positions in important standards and open source organizations, such as ITU-T, MEF, ODL, and CCSA.

In the past five years, ZTE has contributed more than 300 international standard proposals. Moving forward, ZTE will continue promoting the development of industry standards, expecting to make contributions to global wireline network technologies.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.
To date, ZTE has obtained 25 commercial 5G contracts in major 5G markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA (Middle East and Africa), etc. ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 07:45:08 UTC
