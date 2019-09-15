ZTE : introduce Far-field 4K AI STB at IBC 2019

16 September 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has today debuted far-field 4K AI STB S200 at International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. By innovatively Integrating smart speaker and set-top box, ZTE presents a brand-new multi-ecological platform for operators.

By means of built-in 6-mic array, this STB features excellent noise reduction and sound pick-up performance. It is capable of capturing every command from users in a noisy environment. Its built-in far-field voice search engine is able to clearly understand users' voice commands and respond to them immediately. The natural and smooth man-machine interaction and hands free voice activation of the product delivers an immersive user experience.

Moreover, empowered with Google's latest operating system, it fully supports Google ecosystem, with the access to massive apps and media resources. It provides operators with a complete service operation environment so as to support OTT services.

As an ideal portal for smart home, this 4K AI STB features perfect audio and video interfaces and supports full-HDR format. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection, it can access various smart home appliances, providing users with a smart home experience.

In addition to powerful functions, S200 also features minimalist Nordic design and elegant touch-screen panel on the top, perfectly matching the modern home style.

As a global leading vendor for home intelligent terminals, ZTE has served more than 120 operators worldwide and has many years of rich experience in STB R&D. According to the global market share report '2018Q3 set top box intelligence service' released by the renowned consultancy IHS Markit in February 2019, ZTE maintains its industry-leading position in the STB market, ranking second in terms of IP STB shipments and first in terms of OTT STB shipments in the world.

