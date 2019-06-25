Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : launches industry-first 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

26 June 2019, Shanghai, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today has launched the world's first 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019. Compatible with the 5G networks of high bandwidth, low latency and massive connections, as well as high-speed, stable and economical FTTH networks, ZTE's 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway is committed to delivering users a gigabit broadband experience.
ZTE's 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway allows for broadband access in multiple scenarios to achieve full coverage of gigabit broadband. In areas not covered by fiber, users can connect to the 5G network to access broadband services. Under this scenario, it takes only around 35 seconds to download a 3 GB movie, which is 46 times faster than that in the current 4G LTE networks. In areas covered by fiber, users can switch to the more stable and economical FTTH network.
On the user side, ZTE's 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway supports Wi-Fi 6 and 12 Wi-Fi spatial streams, providing physical rates of up to 6 Gbps, which is five times the speed of mainstream AC1200 home gateways. The product also supports Bluetooth and Zigbee and can be easily connected to a large number of devices to offer smart home services.
In terms of hardware design, ZTE's 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway adopts an advanced antenna array so that different RF signals, including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee, do not interfere with each other.
ZTE is leading in the CPE field by virtue of its strong R&D capabilities and widespread adoption of its products across global markets. In 2018, ZTE ranked second worldwide in terms of the market share of FTTH CPE, according to a data report of the research firm IHS.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 02:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
10:22pZTE : launches industry-first 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway
PU
10:22pZTE : Launches Next-Generation 8K Smart STB
PU
10:38aZTE : secures 25 5G commercial contracts
AQ
07:53aZTE : supports NetCologne's gigabit G.fast service
AQ
07:10aZTE obtains 25 commercial contracts in 5G globally
AQ
06:06aZTE : secures over 25 5G commercial contracts
AQ
06/24ZTE : secures over 25 5G commercial contracts
PU
06/24ZTE : to demonstrate its all-around preparation for end-to-end 5G commercial use..
AQ
06/24ZTE : supports NetCologne for 1Gbps Internet speed on fiber network
AQ
06/24ZTE : supports NetCologne to launch the Worlds first commercial Gigabit Network ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 98 270 M
EBIT 2019 5 759 M
Net income 2019 4 561 M
Finance 2019 718 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 29,14
P/E ratio 2020 21,94
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 31,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 040
CISCO SYSTEMS31.62%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD3.88%39 307
ERICSSON AB17.81%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-12.04%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.96%25 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About