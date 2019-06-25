ZTE : launches industry-first 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway

26 June 2019, Shanghai, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today has launched the world's first 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019. Compatible with the 5G networks of high bandwidth, low latency and massive connections, as well as high-speed, stable and economical FTTH networks, ZTE's 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway is committed to delivering users a gigabit broadband experience.

ZTE's 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway allows for broadband access in multiple scenarios to achieve full coverage of gigabit broadband. In areas not covered by fiber, users can connect to the 5G network to access broadband services. Under this scenario, it takes only around 35 seconds to download a 3 GB movie, which is 46 times faster than that in the current 4G LTE networks. In areas covered by fiber, users can switch to the more stable and economical FTTH network.

On the user side, ZTE's 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway supports Wi-Fi 6 and 12 Wi-Fi spatial streams, providing physical rates of up to 6 Gbps, which is five times the speed of mainstream AC1200 home gateways. The product also supports Bluetooth and Zigbee and can be easily connected to a large number of devices to offer smart home services.

In terms of hardware design, ZTE's 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway adopts an advanced antenna array so that different RF signals, including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee, do not interfere with each other.

ZTE is leading in the CPE field by virtue of its strong R&D capabilities and widespread adoption of its products across global markets. In 2018, ZTE ranked second worldwide in terms of the market share of FTTH CPE, according to a data report of the research firm IHS.