ZTE : launches its Cybersecurity Lab Europe in Brussels

07/09/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

Furthering its commitment to the ICT industry security

10 July 2019, Shenzhen, China
- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has furthered its commitment to improving security for the ICT industry by opening its Cybersecurity Lab Europe in Brussels, Belgium. Located in the administrative and political heart of the EU, the Cybersecurity Lab Europe will provide a much wider range of access to the external security verification of ZTE's products, services and processes, and will facilitate the external cooperation in security field with stakeholders. The opening of the lab is another important part of a transparency initiative of ZTE. Under such an initiative, the company has launched two other cybersecurity labs in Nanjing, China and Rome, Italy in May. As the platform for transparency and cooperation, the lab provides four essential functions including source code review, document review, black box testing and penetration testing. In addition, ZTE will conduct in-depth researches of the security field in the lab, in partnerships with industry-leading security organizations. Moreover, the lab will play a significant role of guaranteeing the security of the company's 5G solutions in 5G era. Representatives of the European Commission and of the European Council, as well as telecoms operators, GSMA and other industry associations have attended the opening ceremony. 'ZTE's original intention of the Cybersecurity Lab Europe is to provide global customers, regulators and other stakeholders with great transparency by means of verification and communication,' said Mr. Zhong Hong, ZTE's Chief Security Officer. 'The security for the ICT industry cannot be guarded by one sole vendor, or by one sole telecoms operator. ZTE is willing to play an important role in contributing to the industry's security along with its customers and all other stakeholders.' ZTE has been committed to providing customers with end-to-end secure products and services, integrating security considerations and controls into every aspect of the product life cycle. Confronted with cybersecurity challenges and opportunities as well in the 5G era, the company will keep adhering to its vision of 'Enabling Connectivity and Trust Everywhere' to bring trustworthy cybersecurity capabilities worldwide.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 02:17:04 UTC
