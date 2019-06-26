Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : launches its UniSeer service solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

27 June 2019, Shanghai, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has today announced its UniSeer service solution, a must-have solution for network operators undergoing a digital transformation. The solution is aimed at the 5G network and predicts possible faults in advance, takes proactive action for corrective maintenance and improves the network experience.
Meantime, under such multiple networks with multiple of cross-domain and layers, the solution effectively proceeds real time analysis for network activities with exactly locating faults and helps for moving up to the better customer experience.
There are three major capabilities in the UniSeer solution. Multivariate Data Repository provides comprehensive and automatic services for data mining and is an innovative solution that creates new value from data repository. The second major capability is Off-line Lab, which acts as an engine for E2E automation and provides Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related modelling, data training and validation. The Layered AI Engine is the third capability and equips AI engines in multiple layers of central network elements, sub-element of individual zone and elements of cross-domain. The Layered AI Engine also builds up an AI hierarchy with a closed-loop for incremental of intelligent evolution as well as an accumulation of intelligence.
The UniSeer service solution is also launching intelligent applications for six scenarios of services.

--Precise Planning identifies service areas where the user's aspirations are depressed in their calls and transforming relevant network resource to valuable traffic that results in both valuable traffic and revenue. For 5G planning, it shall go through analysis to the already existing 4G traffic to identify valuable service areas. Through its feature of precise simulation, the solution can realize the design setting for new service with targeted user perception

--Digital Operation and Maintenance is a solution for digital transformation and focuses on the information embedded within Work Order (WO) and tries to improve operation efficiency for quickly resolving network issues

--Virtualization One-stop Service provides an efficient way of NFV with concept / practice of DevOps from design and implementation to O&M assurance. Formulating complex to easy action, it is a zero intervention for virtual network deployment by one key operation. By its pre-integrated pack with proper setting of orchestration and automation, it is so easy just like opening the box and take it for network virtualization

--User Perception Exploration makes perception predicable, impact analysis be observable, and analysis result be confirmable. Helping for better customer experience, it supports to create value from end-user as well as the development of relevant business operations

--AI-driven Coverage and Capacity Optimization, with capabilities of self-learning and knowledge management - Establishing appropriate modeling by an AI platform and can provide predictive analysis for various business scenarios. The solution makes network optimization automatically and intelligently, for instance, automatically sending instruction for network optimize, in a way of step-by-step until a fine-tuned system parameter obtained

--Super-smart Video solution can actively detect problem, precisely locate where the issue is, establishing service experience modeling through real environment. As seen in a typical case by such solution, the poor quality rate of live-broadcasting decreased from 0.75% to 0.3%, the rate for excellence of performance for full network increased from 93.8% to 98.8%, resulting in significant improvement of user perception. Moreover, it provides security assurance for video services by its advanced technology for monitoring through security set up in kernel cell.


Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 02:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
10:10pZTE : launches its UniSeer service solution at MWC Shanghai 2019
PU
10:57aZTE : secures more than 25 commercial 5G network contracts as it steps up turnar..
AQ
06:39aZTE TO OPEN NEW CYBERSECURITY CENTER : Executive
AQ
06:28aZTE : and China Unicom Sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement on 5G Live TV
PU
01:28aChina Mobile delivers 5G terminals
AQ
12:09aZTE : Dubai's du and ZTE team up for 5G phones in UAE
AQ
06/25ZTE : 5G Terminal Devices Debut at MWC Shanghai 2019
PU
06/25ZTE : launches industry-first 5G/FTTH dual-mode home gateway
PU
06/25ZTE : Launches Next-Generation 8K Smart STB
PU
06/25ZTE : secures 25 5G commercial contracts
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 98 270 M
EBIT 2019 5 759 M
Net income 2019 4 561 M
Finance 2019 718 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 29,40
P/E ratio 2020 22,14
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 31,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 860
CISCO SYSTEMS29.43%240 064
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD4.49%34 738
ERICSSON AB16.61%32 727
NOKIA OYJ-13.03%28 076
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.72%27 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About