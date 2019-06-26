ZTE : launches its UniSeer service solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

27 June 2019, Shanghai, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has today announced its UniSeer service solution, a must-have solution for network operators undergoing a digital transformation. The solution is aimed at the 5G network and predicts possible faults in advance, takes proactive action for corrective maintenance and improves the network experience.

Meantime, under such multiple networks with multiple of cross-domain and layers, the solution effectively proceeds real time analysis for network activities with exactly locating faults and helps for moving up to the better customer experience.

There are three major capabilities in the UniSeer solution. Multivariate Data Repository provides comprehensive and automatic services for data mining and is an innovative solution that creates new value from data repository. The second major capability is Off-line Lab, which acts as an engine for E2E automation and provides Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related modelling, data training and validation. The Layered AI Engine is the third capability and equips AI engines in multiple layers of central network elements, sub-element of individual zone and elements of cross-domain. The Layered AI Engine also builds up an AI hierarchy with a closed-loop for incremental of intelligent evolution as well as an accumulation of intelligence.

The UniSeer service solution is also launching intelligent applications for six scenarios of services.

--Precise Planning identifies service areas where the user's aspirations are depressed in their calls and transforming relevant network resource to valuable traffic that results in both valuable traffic and revenue. For 5G planning, it shall go through analysis to the already existing 4G traffic to identify valuable service areas. Through its feature of precise simulation, the solution can realize the design setting for new service with targeted user perception

--Digital Operation and Maintenance is a solution for digital transformation and focuses on the information embedded within Work Order (WO) and tries to improve operation efficiency for quickly resolving network issues

--Virtualization One-stop Service provides an efficient way of NFV with concept / practice of DevOps from design and implementation to O&M assurance. Formulating complex to easy action, it is a zero intervention for virtual network deployment by one key operation. By its pre-integrated pack with proper setting of orchestration and automation, it is so easy just like opening the box and take it for network virtualization

--User Perception Exploration makes perception predicable, impact analysis be observable, and analysis result be confirmable. Helping for better customer experience, it supports to create value from end-user as well as the development of relevant business operations

--AI-driven Coverage and Capacity Optimization, with capabilities of self-learning and knowledge management - Establishing appropriate modeling by an AI platform and can provide predictive analysis for various business scenarios. The solution makes network optimization automatically and intelligently, for instance, automatically sending instruction for network optimize, in a way of step-by-step until a fine-tuned system parameter obtained

--Super-smart Video solution can actively detect problem, precisely locate where the issue is, establishing service experience modeling through real environment. As seen in a typical case by such solution, the poor quality rate of live-broadcasting decreased from 0.75% to 0.3%, the rate for excellence of performance for full network increased from 93.8% to 98.8%, resulting in significant improvement of user perception. Moreover, it provides security assurance for video services by its advanced technology for monitoring through security set up in kernel cell.