ZTE : launches its first Dongle STB at IBC 2019

16 September 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has today launched its first Dongle STB B866V5-W at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. This smart STB features portability, stylish design, ultra-high performance and immersive experience, thereby satisfying the growing demands for high-quality viewing experience.

Equipped with a high-performance quad-core CPU, this STB provides decoding and output with UHD 4K at 60 fps, and supports HDR10/10+ and HLG HDR, bringing users a smooth, natural and premium viewing experience. Based on open platform, this STB can instantly update a wide range of video contents and freely download massive interesting applications.

Moreover, this STB supports the flexible wireless network access, which solves the messy cabling problem at home and enables plug-and-play. Its bluetooth remote control supports voice search and hands-free activation, thereby making the operations more convenient.

In addition, the palm-size B866V5-W STB features an exquisite style and elegant appearance, with a polished metal panel, as well as minimalist and ultra-thin design.

Leveraging over ten years of research experience in home media terminals and a strong R&D capability, ZTE has developed full series of IPTV & OTT STB products.