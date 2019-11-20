ZTE : partners with China Mobile to provision the 5G end-to-end network slicing + MEC services

21 November 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and the Guangdong Branch of China Mobile today have provisioned the MEC-related B2B2C end-to-end network slicing services. The provisioning of the new services will promote new 5G business models and industry innovations, thereby building a win-win 5G ecosystem.

Together with other industry partners, ZTE and the Guangdong Branch of China Mobile have deployed end-to-end slicing operation systems by adopting the MEC solution to provide industry customers with end-to-end digital transformation support.

This solution can support and satisfy the requirements of digital transformation of industrial applications by means of the subscription of the slice capability in the slicing operation system. It is also combined with advanced MEC technologies, such as local software/hardware acceleration, AI video rendering, L3-L7 high-performance route distribution and capability exposure.

The provisioning of the services is to explore and verify the key technologies, such as MEC service planning method, 4-level deployment architecture, and hardware architecture. Moreover, it implements end-to-end communication of network slicing, and accumulates the planning and construction capabilities of network slicing and MEC.

In addition, various applications like cloud game, live and on-demand videos, automatic driving, CDN and intelligent logistics are deployed as well. The network slicing + MEC's capability of guaranteeing service experience is also tested and verified. Moreover, user-side capability exposing can help achieve the integration of vertical industry applications and the 5G network.

By means of MEC B2B2C end-to-end network slices, user-side exposing capabilities of slicing operation system and dynamic signing, as well as multiple MEC construction and cooperation modes, the system supports flexible procurement, network management and edge computing services of vertical industry users, thereby providing the flexible charging mode and supporting the rapid innovation of the business mode.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

