Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : partners with China Mobile to provision the 5G end-to-end network slicing + MEC services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 11:06pm EST

21 November 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and the Guangdong Branch of China Mobile today have provisioned the MEC-related B2B2C end-to-end network slicing services. The provisioning of the new services will promote new 5G business models and industry innovations, thereby building a win-win 5G ecosystem.
Together with other industry partners, ZTE and the Guangdong Branch of China Mobile have deployed end-to-end slicing operation systems by adopting the MEC solution to provide industry customers with end-to-end digital transformation support.
This solution can support and satisfy the requirements of digital transformation of industrial applications by means of the subscription of the slice capability in the slicing operation system. It is also combined with advanced MEC technologies, such as local software/hardware acceleration, AI video rendering, L3-L7 high-performance route distribution and capability exposure.
The provisioning of the services is to explore and verify the key technologies, such as MEC service planning method, 4-level deployment architecture, and hardware architecture. Moreover, it implements end-to-end communication of network slicing, and accumulates the planning and construction capabilities of network slicing and MEC.
In addition, various applications like cloud game, live and on-demand videos, automatic driving, CDN and intelligent logistics are deployed as well. The network slicing + MEC's capability of guaranteeing service experience is also tested and verified. Moreover, user-side capability exposing can help achieve the integration of vertical industry applications and the 5G network.
By means of MEC B2B2C end-to-end network slices, user-side exposing capabilities of slicing operation system and dynamic signing, as well as multiple MEC construction and cooperation modes, the system supports flexible procurement, network management and edge computing services of vertical industry users, thereby providing the flexible charging mode and supporting the rapid innovation of the business mode.
ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and values as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.
To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
11/20ZTE : partners with China Mobile to provision the 5G end-to-end network slicing ..
PU
11/18ZTE : U.S. expected to grant Huawei 90-day license extension Monday - sources
RE
11/16U.S. TO EXTEND LICENSE FOR ITS COMPA : sources
RE
11/15U.S. to extend licence for its companies to continue business with Huawei - s..
RE
11/14ZTE : Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat - U.S. attorney g..
RE
11/14ZTE : US Attorney General Calls Huawei, ZTE Security Threats in FCC Letter --Reu..
DJ
11/14ZTE : Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat - U.S. attorney g..
RE
11/14HUAWEI, ZTE 'CANNOT BE TRUSTED' AND : U.S. attorney general
RE
11/13ZTE : and China Mobile win 2019 GLOTEL Awards for He-Fetion project
AQ
11/12ZTE, China Telecom and China Unicom take the lead in completing 5G co-build c..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 91 525 M
EBIT 2019 6 862 M
Net income 2019 4 826 M
Finance 2019 1 717 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 26,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 124 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 33,31  CNY
Last Close Price 31,36  CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 893
CISCO SYSTEMS4.04%192 967
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.38.74%45 436
ERICSSON AB13.01%30 232
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.44.61%28 442
NOKIA OYJ-38.23%19 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group