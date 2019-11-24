ZTE : partners with Multilaser Pro to serve Brazil's ISP market

Release Date：2019-11-25 Author：ZTE Click：3

25 November 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, started a partnership with Multilaser Pro to serve the ISP (Internet Service Providers) market in Brazil in 2018 by combining the strength of Multilaser Pro in the Brazilian market with ZTE's sophisticated technologies. The partnership with ZTE ensures that Multilaser Pro's ISP customers have access to the most professional after-sales services and the best technical support.

Multilaser Pro currently is the exclusive distributor in Brazil to offer ZTE's GPON products that are certified by Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). ZTE xPON solution is integral to Multilaser Pro's efforts to help ISPs provide their subscribers with high-quality services.

In other to consolidate the partnership, Multilaser Pro has built a production line in Extrema, Minas Gerais, Brazil to manufacture ZTE ONUs for ISPs. It further reinforces Multilaser Pro and ZTE's commitment to providing the fastest product delivery and service response.

'The Brazilian ISP market is promising and continues to grow, so we want to increase investments in this sector to meet all the needs of our customers,' said Rafael Cortes, Product Manager at Multilaser Pro. 'With the cutting-edge technologies, high performance and superior quality of ZTE products, we are confident to achieve this goal.'

As a continental country with a large land mass, Brazil faces significant challenges in providing broadband access to its population of over 200 million. A growing number of regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs) exist to deliver broadband coverage to every corner of the country. To date, Brazil has more than 7,000 small- and medium-sized ISPs offering broadband services.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, enterprises and public sector customers. The company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.