ZTE : releases 2U high compact OLT based on TTIAN platform

Release Date：2019-10-16 Author：ZTE Click：2

16 October 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for Mobile Internet, today launched a 2U compact Optical Line Terminal (OLT) based on TITAN platform.

The ZXA10 C620 features powerful uplink aggregation capability to ensure non-blocking and high-bandwidth transmission of services, alleviating the load on the upper-layer network and effectively saving uplink fibers. The ZXA10 C620 provides a series of access modes, including GPON, XG(S)-PON, Combo PON and P2P, to meet access requirements in the gigabit era.

With a highly compact 2U design, the ZXA10 C620 dramatically saves space compared to large OLTs traditionally used in networks. It can be used in a wide range of scenarios, including equipment rooms with limited space, OLT deployment closer to end-users, remote networking, coverage in low-density areas, smart industrial parks, commercial buildings, and mobile transport, meeting operators' requirements for flexible installation and rapid deployment.

Based on the high-end router architecture of the TITAN platform, the ZXA10 C620 supports a series of functions, such as fully distributed switching and separated control and forwarding, as well as Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). The ZXA10 C620 addresses different scenarios, including ultra-high access, wholesale/multi-tenant, ultra-low latency and virtual operation.

ZTE has constantly maintained its leading position in the field of optical access products. According to a Q1 2019 report from IHS Markit, ZTE ranked second in terms of global FTTx market share.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 25 commercial 5G contracts in major markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.