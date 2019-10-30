ZTE : releases Common Edge White Paper to share its insights on MEC

Release Date：2019-10-31 Author：ZTE Click：4

31 October 2019, Shenzhen China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released ZTE Common Edge White Paper to introduce its fully-convergent edge cloud platform, Common Edge. ZTE's Common Edge solution includes an MEP capability exposure platform, a lightweight edge cloud, a full range of edge-oriented servers, and edge acceleration.

The solution features network capability exposure. More than 100 kinds of edge network information and capabilities, such as Wireless Indoor Positioning, RNIS (Radio Network Information Service), TCPO (TCP Optimization service) and VO (Video Optimization service), are exposed to the external, accelerating service innovation.

Oriented to full connection, ZTE's Common Edge solution integrates access of wireless networks and fixed networks, supporting multiple systems, such as 4G/5G/WiFi.

Through in-depth integration of OpenStack and Kubernetes, the solution provides operators with a unified edge cloud view and a mature resource management system involving unified computing, unified network, unified storage and unified security, thereby improving management efficiency and resource utilization.

As an AI-based MEC unified cloud management platform, this solution provides unified management of central DC and edge cloud to implement unattended and automatic O&M of edge cloud.

In addition, ZTE's Common Edge solution provides E5410/E5430 (U9103) 450-mm short chassis server with 14 PCIe slots and easy front wiring design and maintenance for small edge DC space, meeting the requirement of edge hardware acceleration and expansion.

In this white paper, ZTE also provides in-depth analysis on the challenges faced by MEC development, proposes suggestions on MEC construction and deployment, and explores application scenarios of MEC.

Based on deep research and understanding of 5G MEC, ZTE has been promoting the development of key technologies and industry standards, further improving the virtualization of the edge platform and network capability exposure.

ZTE has been working closely with global operators to implement MEC solution verification and pilot networks. In addition, the company has collaborated with over 200 industry customers and more than 100 strategic partners in the fields of industry control, IoV (Internet of Vehicles), intelligent agriculture, and intelligent healthcare, so as to jointly build a win-win MEC environment and accelerate the digital transformation of various industries.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

The following is the link to access ZTE Common Edge White Paper:

https://sdnfv.zte.com.cn/en/insights/2019/10/ZTE-Common-Edge-White-Paper