Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : shares surge 14 percent, forecasts first-quarter rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 11:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a ZTE logo outside its booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of ZTE Corp rose as much as 14 percent on Thursday after the company forecast a first quarter profit of up to 1.2 billion yuan ($178.18 million) as it recovers from U.S. sanctions.

The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker said in filings late on Wednesday it expected to make a net profit of 800 million to 1.2 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2019, up from a net profit of 276 million yuan in the December quarter.

ZTE, the world's fourth-largest telecommunications equipment maker by market share, was forced to stop most business between April and July last year due to U.S. sanctions.

The sanctions were lifted after ZTE paid $1.4 billion in penalties. The company reported its worst half-year loss of 7.8 billion yuan in August..

That resulted in a 2018 full year loss of 7 billion yuan, just within its guidance range of 6.2 billion yuan to 7.2 billion yuan, but deeper than the average 6.2 billion yuan loss estimated by 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTE jumped as much as 14 percent to HK$25, while Shenzhen-listed shares rose by the daily maximum limit of 10 percent.

ZTE said its revenue for the quarter ending in December was 26.7 billion yuan, while its full-year revenue dropped 21.4 percent to 85.5 billion yuan, against an average estimate of 87 billion yuan by 12 analysts.

($1 = 6.7233 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang and Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates and Darren Schuettler)

By Sijia Jiang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
01:00aZTE : BBV and Primevest Capital Partners Start the Last Construction Phase for a..
PU
03/27ZTE : shares surge 14 percent, forecasts first-quarter rebound
RE
03/27ZTE : EU's common 5G security approach ‘victory for Huawei, ZTE'
AQ
03/27ZTE : Argentina secures ZTE deal amid US assault against Chinese tech companies
AQ
03/27ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Application for Deriv..
PU
03/27ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Provision of a Guaran..
PU
03/27ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Impairment Charge for Lon..
PU
03/27ZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Forty-sixth Meeting of the Seventh Session
PU
03/27ZTE : 2018 annual report summary and results announcement
PU
03/27ZTE : Ramps up Investment in 5G R&D with a Forecast of RMB 0.8-1.2 Billion in Q1..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 89 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 402 M
Net income 2018 -6 109 M
Finance 2018 7 557 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION15 999
CISCO SYSTEMS22.62%234 320
QUALCOMM0.00%70 198
NOKIA OYJ2.07%32 586
ERICSSON AB10.52%31 101
ARISTA NETWORKS47.76%23 461
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.