ZTE : sheds light on Slice + MEC joint orchestration at SDN NFV World Congress 2019

16 October 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has shared the company's insights on the joint fields of slicing and MEC technologies, and analyzed the motives and key elements for joint operations of network slicing and MEC, at SDN NFV World Congress 2019 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Mr. He Wei, the Product Architect of MANO at ZTE made a speech on slicing + MEC joint orchestration at the congress. According to He Wei, the slicing +MEC solution is designed to make the existing slicing operation more suitable for users' service requirements. Based on practical cases, ZTE has analyzed typical business models and proposed a series of operation solutions, such as resource lease, SLA package, service customization, capability exposure, differentiated services, and cooperation sharing.

In analogy to the construction of distributed storage and centralized logistics dispatching system, the slice + MEC joint orchestration solution fully meets the end-to-end service assurance requirements of 5G. The MEC can provide users with excellent service experience while slicing can provide end-to-end pipeline assurance. By means of the interactive interface of slicing store, industry customers can easily enjoy network pipe services and business services.

'For the slice + MEC joint operation and technical solution, ZTE has defined the multiple charging dimensions that match operation requirements,' said He Wei. ' It has described the usage and combination of each charging dimension.'

ZTE is committed to the application and innovation of 5G network slicing business models by continuously improving its products, solutions, and commercial capabilities. ZTE will work with operators and industry customers to improve slicing commercialization, expand innovative business models, so as to build a sustainable and high-value digital ecosystem.

As a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and solutions, ZTE offers innovative technologies and solutions to telecom operators and enterprise network customers in over 160 countries and regions, thereby allowing users around the world to enjoy voice, data, multimedia, and wireless broadband communications.

To date, ZTE has obtained 25 5G commercial contracts covering major 5G markets in China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, and has cooperated with more than 60 operators worldwide.