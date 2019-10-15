Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : sheds light on Slice + MEC joint orchestration at SDN NFV World Congress 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

16 October 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has shared the company's insights on the joint fields of slicing and MEC technologies, and analyzed the motives and key elements for joint operations of network slicing and MEC, at SDN NFV World Congress 2019 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Mr. He Wei, the Product Architect of MANO at ZTE made a speech on slicing + MEC joint orchestration at the congress. According to He Wei, the slicing +MEC solution is designed to make the existing slicing operation more suitable for users' service requirements. Based on practical cases, ZTE has analyzed typical business models and proposed a series of operation solutions, such as resource lease, SLA package, service customization, capability exposure, differentiated services, and cooperation sharing.

In analogy to the construction of distributed storage and centralized logistics dispatching system, the slice + MEC joint orchestration solution fully meets the end-to-end service assurance requirements of 5G. The MEC can provide users with excellent service experience while slicing can provide end-to-end pipeline assurance. By means of the interactive interface of slicing store, industry customers can easily enjoy network pipe services and business services.

'For the slice + MEC joint operation and technical solution, ZTE has defined the multiple charging dimensions that match operation requirements,' said He Wei. ' It has described the usage and combination of each charging dimension.'
ZTE is committed to the application and innovation of 5G network slicing business models by continuously improving its products, solutions, and commercial capabilities. ZTE will work with operators and industry customers to improve slicing commercialization, expand innovative business models, so as to build a sustainable and high-value digital ecosystem.
As a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and solutions, ZTE offers innovative technologies and solutions to telecom operators and enterprise network customers in over 160 countries and regions, thereby allowing users around the world to enjoy voice, data, multimedia, and wireless broadband communications.
To date, ZTE has obtained 25 5G commercial contracts covering major 5G markets in China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, and has cooperated with more than 60 operators worldwide.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 01:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
09:53pZTE : sheds light on Slice + MEC joint orchestration at SDN NFV World Congress 2..
PU
05:17aZTE : showcases leading wireline products at BBWF 2019
PU
03:57aZTE : launches industry-first 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway
PU
10/14ZTE : Announces New Blade Vantage 2 and Availability at Verizon Stores Nationwid..
BU
10/14ZTE : to release dual-gigabit home gateway with high power and wide-coverage
AQ
10/11ZTE : and China Telecom help Bluetron adopt China's first end-to-end 5G slicing ..
AQ
10/11ZTE : and China Telecom help Bluetron adopt China's first end-to-end 5G slicing ..
PU
10/10ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Approval of Registrat..
PU
10/09ZTE : to make its mark with 5G capabilities at India Mobile Congress 2019
PU
10/09ZTE : expert appointed to lead the BBF PEAT Project Stream
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 94 004 M
EBIT 2019 6 875 M
Net income 2019 4 651 M
Finance 2019 836 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 125 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 33,68  CNY
Last Close Price 32,05  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION18 090
CISCO SYSTEMS6.28%195 496
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.31.15%42 690
NOKIA OYJ-8.19%28 213
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.46%27 871
ERICSSON AB6.16%27 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group