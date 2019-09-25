ZTE : showcases 5G use cases in partnership with Ooredoo Myanmar

Release Date：2019-09-26 Author：ZTE Click：11

26 September 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has today announced its partnerships with Ooredoo Myanmar to demonstrate multiple real-life 5G experiences for the first time in Myanmar at Myanmar Plaza Yangon.

The demonstration showcases a range of 5G use cases, including 5G speed, immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience, as well as an innovative drone-based monitoring system, thereby setting a new benchmark in Myanmar's telecommunications industry.

The live speed test reached up to 1.75 Gbps on Ooredoo Myanmar's 5G network. This ultra-fast speed will support multi-gigabit mobile connectivity, AR and VR experiences, high-definition voice, ultra-high-definition live broadcast, 3D videos, emergency services, automated driving, critical infrastructure monitoring and so on.

The VR demonstration under Ooredoo Myanmar's 5G network allows viewers to experience ultra-realistic views of every single camera angle without any buffering. By virtue of 5G network, virtual reality will bring an unparalleled viewing experience, which can be applied to various sectors, including retail, education, tourism, gaming and security.

Moreover, in partnership with ZTE, Ooredoo Myanmar demonstrates a drone-based monitoring system around Inya Lake. Operated on Ooredoo Myanmar's 5G network, the drone can take images and record videos while flying. Empowered by HD cameras and streaming capabilities, the intelligent drone supports automatic delivery of images and remote inspection.

The drone-based monitoring system can also be applied to various scenarios, such as pollution control and temperature measurement.

'The demonstration embodies our readiness to lead the digital transformation across the society, the industry and day-to-day life in Myanmar. We are excited to provide our customers with new experiences in partnership with ZTE Corporation,' said Mr. Rajeev Sethi, CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar. 'Leveraging 3.5GHz and 2.6GHz spectrum, Ooredoo Myanmar will deploy its 5G network by virtue of ZTE's technologies.'

Mr. Mei Zhonghua, SVP of ZTE Corporation said, 'ZTE focus on leading 5G innovations, which will definitely empower Myanmar people in the future. In the development of the digital economy, this new-generation network infrastructure,will play an important role. 5G applications are accelerating the modernization of our entire society, promoting the penetration of information and communication technologies into all of the industries, and transforming our future in to digital era. ZTE is willing to work and cooperate with Ooredoo Myanmar to innovate together for a 5G world of intelligence and digitalization in Myanmar. '

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries. To date, ZTE has obtained 25 commercial 5G contracts in major 5G markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, etc. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact.