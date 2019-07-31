Log in
ZTE : signs 5G cooperation agreement with esteemed university in Colombia

07/31/2019

1 August 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has signed a five-year 5G cooperation agreement with Universidad Distrital Francisco José de Caldas of Colombia (UDFJC University) to establish a 5G Joint Innovation Research Center in Colombia. Universidad Distrital Francisco José de Caldas is a public, coeducational, research university based in Bogotá, Colombia, and is also the first university in Colombia setting up the electronic engineering career, which lays a profound foundation for Colombia's 5G exploration.
As per the agreement, both sides will be committed to mutual educational and technological support while building up a cooperative relationship in line with the framework initiatives of training, project development, innovation, and technology.
As an end-to-end 5G supplier, ZTE will be fully involved in the development of 5G in Colombia by training 5G talents together with UDFJC University, aimed to make technical preparation for the 5G deployments in Colombia.
'ZTE is intensifying its investment in the Colombian market. We will apply our rich experience of building innovation centers with other universities to Colombia to set up the talent training bases and technology innovation centers,' said Wang Haifeng, Vice President of ZTE. 'We believe that the cooperation with UDFJC University will make fruitful achievements in the long run as it will definitely promote the cultivation of Colombia's telecommunications talents and industry development.'
ZTE set its foot in Colombia in 2003. To date, the company has over 800 employees, of which over 95% are local employees in Colombia, and has created more than 5,000 job opportunities for local partners. By virtue of the in-depth cooperation with major Colombian telecoms operators, ZTE has widely deployed its wireline, energy, service and mobile device products in Colombia.

On the other hand, Ricardo García Duarte, Rector of UDFJC University said, 'this cooperation agreement will promote the development of the new generation 5G mobile telecommunications technologies in Colombia'.

ZTE Corporation published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 01:04:09 UTC
