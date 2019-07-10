ZTE : takes the lead in completing the mmWave RF indicator test of China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial

11 July 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has announced that it is the industry's first to complete the 5G base station RF OTA (Over the Air) test at 26GHz in the millimeter-wave frequency band test of China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial, which is organized by IMT-2020(5G) Promotion Group.

This test was carried out in the MTNet laboratory of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology in Beijing. By means of the industry-leading 5G mmWave equipment developed by ZTE, the team successfully completed the 5G mmWave OTA test, which covers TRP, EIRP, modulation quality, TRP and receiver reference sensitivity.

The test has fully verified the reliability and completeness of the mmWave testing system developed by China ICT Institute as well as ZTE's technological strength in developing 5G mmWave equipment.

This test has showcased ZTE's capability and determination to accelerate the commercial deployment and industry chain expansion of 26GHz together with the industry. The test results are highly valuable to the 5G mmWave deployment planning and the 5G high-frequency spectrum planning.

Guided by China's IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, ZTE has actively participated in China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial. Moving forward, the company will gradually carry out the function test and field test of 5G mmWave to prepare for the large-scale commercial use of mmWave, so as to facilitate the development and maturity of the 5G industry.

