Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : takes the lead in completing the mmWave RF indicator test of China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

11 July 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has announced that it is the industry's first to complete the 5G base station RF OTA (Over the Air) test at 26GHz in the millimeter-wave frequency band test of China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial, which is organized by IMT-2020(5G) Promotion Group.

This test was carried out in the MTNet laboratory of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology in Beijing. By means of the industry-leading 5G mmWave equipment developed by ZTE, the team successfully completed the 5G mmWave OTA test, which covers TRP, EIRP, modulation quality, TRP and receiver reference sensitivity.
The test has fully verified the reliability and completeness of the mmWave testing system developed by China ICT Institute as well as ZTE's technological strength in developing 5G mmWave equipment.

This test has showcased ZTE's capability and determination to accelerate the commercial deployment and industry chain expansion of 26GHz together with the industry. The test results are highly valuable to the 5G mmWave deployment planning and the 5G high-frequency spectrum planning.

Guided by China's IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, ZTE has actively participated in China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial. Moving forward, the company will gradually carry out the function test and field test of 5G mmWave to prepare for the large-scale commercial use of mmWave, so as to facilitate the development and maturity of the 5G industry.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
09:43pZTE : takes the lead in completing the mmWave RF indicator test of China's enhan..
PU
04:37aZTE : launches its Cybersecurity Lab Europe in Brussels; Furthering its commitme..
AQ
07/09ZTE : launches its Cybersecurity Lab Europe in Brussels
PU
07/08ZTE : Axon 10 Pro 5G, the First 5G Smartphone has been sold in Nordic Countries
AQ
07/05ZTE : afe like China' - In Argentina, ZTE finds eager buyer for surveillance tec..
RE
07/05ZTE : Axon 10 Pro 5G, the First 5G Smartphone has been sold in Nordic Countries
PU
07/05ZTE : Axon 10 Pro 5G, the First 5G Smartphone has been sold in Nordic Countries
AQ
07/03ZTE : Launches New-Generation DTH STB
PU
07/03ZTE : launches UniSeer service solution at MWC Shanghai 2019
AQ
07/02ZTE : Wins the Peak Open Source Technology Innovation Award with its TECS OpenPa..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 95 329 M
EBIT 2019 7 137 M
Net income 2019 4 322 M
Debt 2019 1 194 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,5  CNY
Last Close Price 32,4  CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION18 808
CISCO SYSTEMS29.68%242 289
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD9.84%37 856
ERICSSON AB14.43%30 979
NOKIA OYJ-11.89%28 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.08%28 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About