ZTE : to demonstrate its leading 5G technologies and solutions at PT Expo China 2019

Release Date：2019-10-30

30 October 2019, Shenzhen China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet is to showcase its leading 5G technologies and solutions in all aspects at PT Expo China 2019, which will commence on October 31, 2019. ZTE will share its insights on 5G business models and promote new digital ecosystem, by means of the dialogue with partners, global customers and industry leaders.

With the vision of 'integrating 5G for a smart and connected world', ZTE will present a comprehensive demonstration of Brand Images, Supreme 5G Networks, 5G Ecosystem and 5G Terminal Devices.

By showcasing the base stations in the typical scenarios of the 5G era, ZTE provides a simple and comprehensive integrated base station solution to help operators build highly competitive networks quickly and economically, supporting the coordinated development of 4/5G networks in China, and echoing the idea of 'UniSite and on-demand deployment.'

Moreover, the fully-converged 5G Common Core facilitates the digital transformation of operators. ZTE's end-to-end 5G transport products and solutions meet operators' requirements for 5G transport network construction in all scenarios, such as NSA, SA, fronthaul, backhaul, new network and network evolution.

Furthermore, with highly-integrated in-house chipsets, ZTE's beyond 100G large-capacity optical transmission products can boost the construction of an all-optical network, which features ultra-broadband transmission, flexible transport and smart control.

As the industry's first end-to-end slicing store demonstration based on a real 5G commercial system, ZTE's 5G End-to-end Slicing Store realizes diversified slice operation and applies one network to various industries, thereby building an open ecosystem.

ZTE has also conducted extensive cooperation with vertical industries in MEC, rapidly adapting to service requirements in different industries and accelerating service innovations.

By empowering network evolution with 5G, ZTE also provides 5G core capabilities with intelligence.

Featuring the industry's largest capacity and highest integration, the flagship optical access platform TITAN is a new-generation, industry-leading OLT platform oriented to the FTTH+5G dual gigabit era.

Underpinned with a 5G+MEC premium network and based on industry scenarios, ZTE penetrates into the industry service processes, with a commitment to becoming an enabler of 5G+ industry applications.

Based on the cloud architecture, 5G+ cloud XR coordination supports a variety of heterogeneous terminals and empowers XR applications in various industries.

5G+ industrial park covers multiple functions, such as smart security, environment monitoring, asset tracking, energy efficiency management, and digital workshops. It makes full use of 5G performance so that the data of all links and levels is available online.

5G+ machine vision features the 5G edge server shunting function, which supports the fast transmission of 5G+8K/5G+3D UHD images of visual quality inspection, and uses the video AI intelligent acceleration card to improve the response speed of visual quality inspection.

In 2019, ZTE's 5G Live TV solution has been adopted by the three mainstream operators in China. This solution delivers an innovative viewing experience by providing the audience with three distinctive 5G scenarios, including multi-angle views, flexible zooming, and 360 degree free viewpoint.

In addition, ZTE will also showcase its 5G serialized terminal devices, including ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, 5G Indoor Router, 5G Outdoor Router, 5G Module and more. Visitors can experience the diversified scenarios brought by ZTE serialized 5G terminal devices. In addition to the obviously faster Internet access speed of ZTE 5G Indoor Router, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G can provide an AAA quality cloud gaming experience without jamming, a smooth online HD video viewing experience without buffering, and connect to nreal glasses to experience seamless and immersive virtual reality by virtue of the 5G network.

During PT Expo China 2019, ZTE will share its insights at ICT China High Level Forum and other conferences, carrying out in-depth discussions on the year's key issues of ICT with government officials, scholars, associations, non-profit organizations, and media.

