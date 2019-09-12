Log in
ZTE : to launch its first 4K Hybrid STB

09/12/2019

12 September 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, is to launch its 4K Hybrid set-top-box at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam.

This STB, underpinned with the industry-leading chipset solution, features the quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 architecture, and can well ensure a smooth user experience. With the built-in super secure DRM, it provides highly reliable security for customers' contents.

By tailoring the multi-ecosystem and dynamic layouts, and the brand-new Operator tier Launcher and EPG templates for users, this STB can well satisfy operators' demands for content operation. Also, the integrated mainstream multi-ecological operating system allows fast content aggregation through collaboration with Google (and its partners) and content providers. Thereby, this STB can significantly optimize user experience while improving operators' profit-making capability.

With commitment to celerating the commercialization of this new product, ZTE expects to realize commercial use by operators by the end of 2019 in hope to assist the operators to achieve successful transformation of TV services.

To date, ZTE has deployed more than 120 commercial sites worldwide. According to the global market share report '2018Q3 set top box intelligence service' released by the renowned consultancy IHS Markit in February 2019, ZTE maintains its industry-leading position in the STB market, ranking second in terms of IP STB shipments and first in terms of OTT STB shipments in the world. As a world-leading provider of STB products, ZTE has been committed to creating high-quality home media terminals and building a better future for smart homes.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:16:05 UTC
