ZTE wins Leading Contribution to Network Slicing Award at 5G World Summit

13 June 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has won Leading Contribution to Network Slicing Award at 5G World Summit for its 5G slicing wholesale solution, which fully demonstrates ZTE's innovation capabilities and leading position in the 5G field.

The 5G slicing wholesale solution encourages vertical industries to participate in network slice orchestration and lifecycle management based on the B2B business mode. Based on the orchestration open capability for vertical industries, this solution features slice SLA customization, real-time KPI monitoring, enhanced charging, and network slice lifecycle management, greatly promoting 5G commercialization and helping vertical industries reduce OPEX and CAPEX.

In February 2019, ZTE launched the first 5G 'Slice Store', in which industry users can select predefined slice templates and set SLA parameters based on industry characteristics. Industry users can automatically deploy and activate the network slice in one step. When the number of users increases or the KPI decreases, the system can automatically adjust resources to adapt to KPI changes. Currently, the 5G slicing wholesale solution is widely used in various vertical industries to meet the requirements of 5G trials.

To date, ZTE has deployed over 420 commercial/POC virtualized network projects around the world. ZTE has cooperated with more than 40 operators worldwide in the 5G field and participated in standards organizations as well as open source communities, such as ETSI, 3GPP, DPDK, OpenStack, LF Networking, LF Deep Learning and CNCF, to promote 5G technologies, standardization and 5G commercialization as well.