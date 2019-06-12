Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : wins Leading Contribution to Network Slicing Award at 5G World Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

ZTE wins Leading Contribution to Network Slicing Award at 5G World Summit

13 June 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has won Leading Contribution to Network Slicing Award at 5G World Summit for its 5G slicing wholesale solution, which fully demonstrates ZTE's innovation capabilities and leading position in the 5G field.
The 5G slicing wholesale solution encourages vertical industries to participate in network slice orchestration and lifecycle management based on the B2B business mode. Based on the orchestration open capability for vertical industries, this solution features slice SLA customization, real-time KPI monitoring, enhanced charging, and network slice lifecycle management, greatly promoting 5G commercialization and helping vertical industries reduce OPEX and CAPEX.
In February 2019, ZTE launched the first 5G 'Slice Store', in which industry users can select predefined slice templates and set SLA parameters based on industry characteristics. Industry users can automatically deploy and activate the network slice in one step. When the number of users increases or the KPI decreases, the system can automatically adjust resources to adapt to KPI changes. Currently, the 5G slicing wholesale solution is widely used in various vertical industries to meet the requirements of 5G trials.
To date, ZTE has deployed over 420 commercial/POC virtualized network projects around the world. ZTE has cooperated with more than 40 operators worldwide in the 5G field and participated in standards organizations as well as open source communities, such as ETSI, 3GPP, DPDK, OpenStack, LF Networking, LF Deep Learning and CNCF, to promote 5G technologies, standardization and 5G commercialization as well.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 03:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
06/12ZTE : wins Leading Contribution to Network Slicing Award at 5G World Summit
PU
06/12ZTE : sheds light upon the fully convergent Common Core at 5G World Summit
PU
06/12ZTE : Launches the First 5G Smartphone in Austria
PU
06/12Ethiopia plans to issue telco licences by year-end -sources
RE
06/12It's time China became self-reliant in chips
AQ
06/11ZTE : SAVE THE DATE! Nubia Red Magic 3 to debut in India on June 17
AQ
06/10ZTE : European Huawei and ZTE 5G ban would cost operators 55bn
AQ
06/09ZTE : Telecom industry to take $62bn hit if Chinese banned from 5G
AQ
06/09ZTE : Telecom industry to take $62bn hit if Chinese banned from 5G
AQ
06/09ZTE : Telecom industry to take $62bn hit if Chinese banned from 5G
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 98 934 M
EBIT 2019 5 785 M
Net income 2019 4 561 M
Finance 2019 1 671 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 27,44
P/E ratio 2020 20,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 31,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 040
CISCO SYSTEMS31.80%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD2.76%39 307
ERICSSON AB18.61%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-10.03%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.57%25 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About