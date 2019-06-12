ZUE : Current report 20/2019

CURRENT REPORT 20 / 2019

12 June 2019

Legal basis: Art. 70.3 of the Public Offering Act - List of Shareholders Holding More than 5% of Votes at the GM.

Subject: List of Shareholders Holding at Least 5% of the Total Vote at the Ordinary General Meeting.

Content:

The Management Board of ZUE S.A. inform that the shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting (the OGM) held on 6 June 2019 included:

Mr. Wiesław Nowak - holder of 14,400,320 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 62.53% of the total vote at the Company and 77.66% of votes at the OGM;

METLIFE Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny - holder of 1,400,000 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 6.08% of the total vote at the Company and 7.55% of votes at the OGM;

Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny - holder of 1,060,000 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 4.60% of the total vote at the Company and 5.72% of votes at the OGM; and

Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny - holder of 1,060,000 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 4.60% of the total vote at the Company and 5.72% of votes at the OGM; and investments funds managed by NN Investment Partners Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. - holder of the total of 1,671,345 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 7.26% of the total vote at the Company and 9.01% of votes at the OGM.

Legal basis: Article 70.3 of the Polish Act on Public Offering and Terms of Introducing Financial Instruments to Organised Trading and on Public Companies of 29 July 2005.