ZUE SA

(ZUEP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/11
3.88 PLN   -1.52%
ZUE : Current report 20/2019
PU
2018ZUE : Current report 30/2018
PU
2018ZUE : Current report 26/2018
PU
ZUE : Current report 20/2019

06/12/2019 | 07:14am EDT

CURRENT REPORT 20 / 2019

12 June 2019

Legal basis: Art. 70.3 of the Public Offering Act - List of Shareholders Holding More than 5% of Votes at the GM.

Subject: List of Shareholders Holding at Least 5% of the Total Vote at the Ordinary General Meeting.

Content:

The Management Board of ZUE S.A. inform that the shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting (the OGM) held on 6 June 2019 included:

  • Mr. Wiesław Nowak - holder of 14,400,320 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 62.53% of the total vote at the Company and 77.66% of votes at the OGM;
  • METLIFE Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny - holder of 1,400,000 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 6.08% of the total vote at the Company and 7.55% of votes at the OGM;
  • Nationale-NederlandenOtwarty Fundusz Emerytalny - holder of 1,060,000 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 4.60% of the total vote at the Company and 5.72% of votes at the OGM; and
  • investments funds managed by NN Investment Partners Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. - holder of the total of 1,671,345 shares carrying the same number of votes; i.e. 7.26% of the total vote at the Company and 9.01% of votes at the OGM.

Legal basis: Article 70.3 of the Polish Act on Public Offering and Terms of Introducing Financial Instruments to Organised Trading and on Public Companies of 29 July 2005.

Disclaimer

ZUE SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:13:05 UTC
